[golden-contract-semi-finals-to-be-broadcast-on-espn+-in-the-us]

RINGSIDE 19/02/2020

The featherweight and super lightweight MTK Global Golden Agreement tournament fields will be narrowed down Friday, as the 10-spherical semifinal bouts will be contested from London’s York Hall. ESPN+ will stream the fights beginning at two: 30 p.m. ET/11: 30 a.m. PT.

In the tremendous light-weight semifinals, Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies will fight Jeff Ofori and Mohamed “The Problem” Mimoune will get on fellow southpaw Tyrone McKenna.

The featherweight semifinals will element Ryan Walsh towards Tyrone “White Chocolate” McCullagh and Leigh Wood defending his WBO European title versus previous environment title challenger James “Jazza” Dickens.

Former leading prospect Davies (20-two, 15 KOs) revitalized his vocation in the quarterfinals with a seventh-round stoppage over Logan “Korican Kid” Yoon. Ofori (10-1-one, 3 KOs) was saddled with a draw in the quarterfinals against Kieran Gething, but the referee broke the deadlock and scored the contest for Ofori.

McKenna (20-1-one, six KOs), from Belfast, has received four in a row and notched a around-shutout around Mikey Sakyi to progress. Former European Union and French welterweight champion Mimoune (22-three, 3 KOs) rose from a next-spherical knockdown in his quarterfinal bout to halt Darren Surtees in the fifth spherical.

Previous British featherweight winner Walsh (25-two-2, 12 KOs) knocked out then-beaten Hairon Socarras in nine rounds to punch his semifinal berth. McCullagh (14-, six KOs) bested Razaq “Lionheart” Najib by using unanimous selection in the quarterfinals and is campaigning as a featherweight soon after winning the WBO European junior featherweight belt in Oct 2018.

Former entire world title challenger Dickens (28-3, 11 KOs), from Liverpool, England, has received 6 in a row given that a two-struggle dropping skid. He won a obvious factors verdict more than previous European Union and Spanish featherweight winner Carlos Ramos to progress to the semifinals. Wood (23-one, 13 KOs) manufactured perhaps the most emphatic quarterfinal assertion, as he knocked out the beforehand unbeaten Irish Olympian Davey Oliver Joyce in nine dominating rounds.

The light heavyweight Golden Contract semifinal bouts will be contested Friday, March 20, live on ESPN+. The championship bouts of all three pounds courses will be fought on a date to be declared.