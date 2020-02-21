[golden-contract:-struggle-night-time-preview-ahead-of-semi-finals]

RINGSIDE 21/02/2020

York Hall plays host to a colossal night of boxing tonight as the #GoldenContract semi-finals just take place – are living on Sky Sports in the United kingdom in affiliation with Matchroom Boxing and on ESPN+ in the US in affiliation with Top rated Rank.

The remaining four in the two the super-lightweight and the featherweight divisions will fight it out – Ohara Davies vs. Jeff Ofori and Tyrone McKenna vs. Mohamed Mimoune at 140lb, Tyrone McCullagh vs. Ryan Walsh and Leigh Wooden vs. Jazza Dickens at 126lb.

A packed undercard sees some of the encompassing area’s best prospects in action, with Burim Ahmeti and William Hamilton creating their skilled bows though Elliot Whale and Inder Bassi Singh look to follow up promising debuts.

Here’s all you have to have to know about the four principal card fights…

Super-Lightweight SEMI-FINALS

OHARA DAVIES (20-2, 15 KOs) vs. JEFF OFORI (10-one-1, three KOs)

Davies drew out the golden ball at Tuesday’s attract and was swift to pick out the competition’s underdog Ofori as his opponent.

The Londoners had loads to say to every single other at a fractious weigh-in, wherever Hackney’s ‘Two Tanks’ clocked 9st 13lb 14oz at the second attempt to Tottenham fighter Ofori’s 9st 13lb 5oz.

With a enormous correct hand and new complex assistance from trainer Angel Fernandez, Davies is favourite to development but Ofori has verified in his previous two fights that he’s not a male to be underestimated.

TYRONE McKENNA (20-1-1, six KOs) vs. MOHAMED MIMOUNE (22-three, 3 KOs)

WBC Intercontinental winner McKenna is one particular of Belfast’s most well known fighters and was outstanding in dispatching Southern Region champion Mikey Sakyi in the quarter-finals at the exact same location.

With the profile of ‘The Mighty Celt’ soaring just after his battle week antics (which include THAT cane joust with McCullagh dressed as Dumb & Dumber at the push meeting), the underdog seems to be revelling in the occasion.

In France’s Mimoune, he faces a former EBU and IBO environment winner who is the bookies’ favorite for victory in the competition. This is two talented southpaws completely ready to place it all on the line for their spot in the last.

FEATHERWEIGHT SEMI-FINALS

RYAN WALSH (25-2-2, 12 KOs) vs. TYRONE McCULLAGH (14-, 6 KOs)

Walsh plucked out the golden ball at Tuesday’s attract and selected to just take on the conundrum that is McCullagh.

The reigning British winner, Walsh is deemed the amount one applicant in the opposition and manufactured arguably the select of the quarter-last performances by sweeping apart Hairon Socarras inside the length.

McCullagh, who has joined shut buddy McKenna less than new coach Peter Taylor, is renowned as 1 of the most uncomfortable opponents out there. The Derry puzzler offers a definitely intriguing type match-up for favorite Walsh.

LEIGH Wooden (23-one, 13 KOs) vs. JAZZA DICKENS (28-3, 11 KOs)

Headlining the display on the evening is the WBO European title collision amongst Nottingham’s Wooden and Liverpool’s Dickens.

Animosity surged to the area at Wednesday’s push convention with Dickens declaring he retains a psychological edge because of to an novice victory more than ‘Lethal’ – statements playfully responded to by Wood.

Wood introduced an component of comedy to the weigh-in by putting messages on his belts at the weigh-in and there’s no question equally adult men feel they have a rating to settle in what should be a thrilling finale to the night.

Don’t skip all the action dwell on Sky Sporting activities Boxing’s Fb page from five.55pm GMT and the major card on Sky Sporting activities Action (British isles) and ESPN+ from 7.30pm GMT.