Golden Empire Transit organizes a recruitment fair

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 7:07 AM PST / Updated: Feb 6, 2020 / 7:07 AM PST

Golden Empire Transit (GET) is hosting a job fair next week.

GET is looking for bus operators, emergency operators, bus cleaners and maintenance stations.

The event will take place on Wednesday, February 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Just head to the GET Bus boardroom at 1830 Golden State Ave.

Before coming to the job fair, candidates must prepare for on-site interviews. Also make sure you have the DMV K4 printout. You must have a high school diploma or GED. A CV is optional.

Qualifications for jobs: