Golden Empire Transit organizes a recruitment fair

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 7:07 AM PST / Updated: Feb 6, 2020 / 7:07 AM PST
Golden Empire Transit (GET) is hosting a job fair next week.
GET is looking for bus operators, emergency operators, bus cleaners and maintenance stations.
The event will take place on Wednesday, February 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Just head to the GET Bus boardroom at 1830 Golden State Ave.
Before coming to the job fair, candidates must prepare for on-site interviews. Also make sure you have the DMV K4 printout. You must have a high school diploma or GED. A CV is optional.
Qualifications for jobs:
- Ability to obtain and maintain a valid California Class B driver’s license with passenger endorsements and air brakes (the bus cleaner position does not require a Class B license)
- Driving record acceptable to district insurance underwriter
- Ability to obtain and maintain a current medical certificate
- GET will provide on-site training for the bus operator position