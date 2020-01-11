Golden Globes Line Up 2021 hosts – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Loading...

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the awards again in 2021 after the renowned guest appearances of the Golden Globes in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Turner

The Golden Globes announced the host for the ceremony next year. The duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to the 2021 ceremony and repeat their three-year career for the award ceremony from 2013 to 2015. Variety reports that NBC’s announcement came on this year’s Television Critics Association press tour.

The duo, who often collaborate with others, has worked on a number of projects since then. It won an Emmy in 2016 for co-hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live. More recently, Fey has starred in Poehler’s comedy Wine Country, which debuted on Netflix in 2019.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW_0MO-XKog [/ embed]

Looking back at The Guardian’s Golden Globes 2015, Hadley Freeman Fey and Poehler praised the fact that they had turned the awards ceremony into a “feminist awards ceremony”.

The great irony of Fey and Poehler is that although they are generally praised as the most personable people in show business, they’re not always that nice.

This mixture of friendliness and willingness to impale big names contrasts sharply with some of the other big names who have hosted the ceremony recently.

In addition to the hosting gig, both Fey and Poehler have ongoing projects at NBC: Poehler as co-host of Making It and Fey as co-creator of an upcoming comedy with Ted Danson as Mayor of Los Angeles. Fans of sharp comedy can be really happy.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at Variety