Golden Kings separated the series with a narrow win over Sunrockers

After losing overtime on Saturday evening, the Ryukyu Golden Kings were fed up with the Sunrockers Shibuya on Sunday.

The Golden Kings celebrated a 76:74 win at Aoyama Gakuin University Memorial Hall and split with the club of former Ryukyu coach Tsutomu Isa.

Center Jack Cooley got the go-ahead thanks to a nice pass from Narito Namizato in the low posts – and stayed 33 seconds to take the Golden Kings 74-72 in the lead.

The Sunrockers replied with a Ryan Kelly in the paint bucket to tie him up at 74-74.

Ryukyus De’Mon Brooks was fouled by Kelly 4 seconds behind a ride to a tire. He sank both shots and gave the guests a two-point lead.

After a Shibuya timeout, Kelly missed a 3-pointer before the last buzzer sounded.

Cooley led the Golden Kings (22-12) with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Namizato scored 16 points, Shota Onodera scored 12 points, Ryuichi Kishimoto 10, Brooks nine. Hayato Maki had six coupling points and combined both 3-point attempts.

Maki’s second 3-pointer scored 72 points with 1:08.

The Sunrockers (23-12) led 71-65 with 1:54 to play for Jackson’s near basket, but the determined Golden Kings never gave in.

A couple of free throws by Namizato, 1:45 behind, made the game a four-point game.

Charles Jackson, a Tennessee tech alum, paced the Sunrockers with 27 points and eight rebounds and two blocks. Kelly, who was in the 3-point range 0 for 9, added 12 points and three blocks. Leo Vendrame scored nine points and Yusei Sugiura had seven points and eight boards.

“They are a great team,” Jackson said of Ryukyu. “They play hard, they play physically and we do it too, so it was a great fight. … Today we are scarce. “

Ryukyu coach Hiroki Fujita said his team’s defensive patience and tenacious defense had paid off in the series finale. He praised his players “because they scored big goals” and achieved Shibuya’s overall intensity.

It was a game in which physical play and a stubborn fight for ball setbacks were key factors, Fujita said.

The hosts had 22 offensive rebounds; The kings had 21

Isa agreed with Fujita’s assessment that the game demonstrated the fighting spirit of the teams. It was “a really good game”.

Kelly said, “No excuses. We just couldn’t find a way to win. “

“A couple of important games on the track have changed the game in one way or another,” he added.

Shibuya led 38:34 at halftime and went 55: 51 into the fourth quarter.

No team led with more than seven points in the two-game series.

The Sunrockers, who won a series opening win between 75 and 73 OT on Saturday, are now focusing on the road series next weekend against Kyoto Hannaryz, who have won nine of their last 10 games.

Hannaryz 82, Northern Happinets 81

In Akita, Julian Mavunga scored the winning goal, a jumper on the track that stayed 12 seconds before the end when Kyoto extended his winning streak to three.

Rookie Center Jessie Govan, a graduate of Georgetown University, provided Hannaryz (18-17) with 25 points and the best 21 rebounds of the season with energy. Mavunga poured 21 points and Keijuro Matsui scored 14.

Javier Carter finished Akita (15-19) with 15 points and Masashi Hosoya added 13.

Lakestars 81, SeaHorses 57

In Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Shiga prevailed at halftime by 16 points and drove past Mikawa to secure a series split.

Craig Brackins, a former NBA player, set the Lakestars (17-18) on fire with 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Jeff Ayres scored a double-double (17 points, 12 boards) and Takumi Saito scored 12 points and seven assists.

Chris Johnson had a 19-point trip for the SeaHorses (16-19).

Evessa 92, B-Corsairs 85 (OT)

In Yokohama, Josh Harrellson and Richard Hendrix performed dynamically when Osaka overtook the hosts in overtime and ended the two-game series with a split.

Harrellson led all players with 37 points and 19 rebounds. Hendrix filled the statistics with 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Evessa (23-11).

James Southerland had 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Reginald Becton came on with 19 points and 12 boards for the B-Corsairs (9-25).

Albirex BB 68, Diamond Dolphins 64

Nick Perkins and Xavier Gibson each scored 16 points in Nagoya, and Kei Igarashi gave eight assists when Niigata avenged his opening defeat.

The Albirex (12-23) converted 14 out of 15 free throw attempts. The diamond dolphins made 4 out of 7.

Seiya Ando scored 16 points and Justin Burrell had 15 for Nagoya (14-21). Hilton Armstrong led the club in rebounds (10).

Levanga 88, Grouses 80

In Toyama, Kennedy Meeks led Hokkaido with 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Markeith Cummings prevailed against the hosts with 25 points and seven assists.

Akito Uchida added 12 points for the Levanga (12-23).

Leo Lyons had 24 points for the grouses (14-21). Satoru Maeta ended with 18 points and used five 3’s. Naoki Uto and Isaac Butts both scored 12 points. Pistons also had 12 recoils and a pair of blocks.

Brex 87, NeoPhoenix 50

In Hamamatsu, Utsunomiya prevailed 20: 6 against the hosts in the last quarter and played two games.

The NeoPhoenix (3-32), 45-30 behind at half-time, suffered their 11th defeat in a row.

Former NBA striker Jawad Williams scored 14 points for the Brex (27-8). Williams was 4-for-4 out of 3-point range. Teammates Jeff Gibbs, Ryan Rossiter, Seiji Ikaruga and Makoto Hiejima all had 12 points. Gibbs also snapped 16 game-level rebounds.

Robert Dozier and Yuki Kawamura each had 10 points for San-en.