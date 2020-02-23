[Golden Point out Warriors Steph Curry confirms March 1 return date | NBA News]

There is no more speculation about Stephen Curry’s return date, as the Golden Point out Warriors star and two times NBA MVP said March one has always been his intention to return to the courtroom just after breaking his hand Remaining at the end of Oct.

Curry was licensed for get in touch with on Saturday and participated in his first recreation with the team considering that he final noticed time in an NBA sport.

“It was fun, person,” Curry advised reporters soon after Saturday’s exercise. “That’s what you might be utilised to, once again, just actively playing basketball. I’ve carried out all the rehabilitation you can consider in the fitness center to operate on your conditioning and expertise get the job done, and all that type of point.”

“That is fun, and you know it has a goal, but there is very little like enjoying basketball and competing and acquiring exciting the way I like it. So it was nice. I was enthusiastic this early morning, guaranteed.”

The Warriors however have 4 more video games right before experiencing the Washington Wizards at house on March 1.

It has been a complicated period for the Warriors, who are only 12-44 even though participating in without Curry for most of the period and Klay Thompson for almost everything owing to a knee damage.

The Warriors have designed adjustments to the list with Curry out when D & # 39 Angelo Russell was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 6 by Andrew Wiggins.

Curry was scoring 20.three details for each recreation in his to start with 4 games when his injury happened in a collision with Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns. The original speculation was that Curry could maybe return in February, but that changed to an unspecified working day in March.

Curry has averaged 23.five details in his 11 seasons, all with the Warriors. He was an NBA MVP in 2015 and 2016. He also led the Warriors to a few NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

