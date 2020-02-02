Golden Springs Holiday Park in Reporoa in administration after operating fine

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
75
Golden Springs Holiday Park in Reporoa in administration after operating fine

A vacation park near Rotorua is operated on a voluntary basis, seven weeks after the owners were ordered to pay $ 680,000 for exploiting three migrant workers.

A public notice published last weekend said that Golden Springs Holiday Park, operating under the responsibility of New Zealand Fusion International Ltd, was under administration.

Shenshen Guan, co-owner of Golden Springs Holiday Park. Photo / File

Shenshen Guan, co-owner of Golden Springs Holiday Park. Photo / File

Golden Springs Holiday Park. Photo / File

Golden Springs Holiday Park. Photo / File. [TagsToTranslate] Business

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR