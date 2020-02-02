Golden Springs Holiday Park in Reporoa in administration after operating fine

A vacation park near Rotorua is operated on a voluntary basis, seven weeks after the owners were ordered to pay $ 680,000 for exploiting three migrant workers.

A public notice published last weekend said that Golden Springs Holiday Park, operating under the responsibility of New Zealand Fusion International Ltd, was under administration.

Shenshen Guan, co-owner of Golden Springs Holiday Park. Photo / File

A creditors’ meeting was held Thursday in the holiday park on State Highway 5 near Reporoa.

A spokesperson for the Companies Office said the administrator “would assess and act on the financial condition of the business as soon as possible”.

The latest records from the Companies Office indicated that Shenshen Guan owned 50% of the shares of Fusion International in New Zealand and that Xiaofu Liu owned the rest.

On December 11, the labor court fined Guan and the company $ 680,350 in penalties and unpaid wages for three migrant workers.

The decision stipulated that the money had to be paid to the labor inspector within 28 days.

One staff member said that she “wanted to die” while working in the holiday park, it was “like a nightmare” and another said that he felt “in a prison”.

The company was ordered to pay $ 300,000 in penalties and $ 230,350 in compensation.

Guan was ordered to pay $ 150,000 in additional penalties herself.

She and New Zealand Fusion were prohibited from employing staff for 18 months.

When NZME spoke to Guan after the judgment in December, she said that the staff were not working under her “direction” and said that they would not be paid until they had a visa.

Guan did not respond to a request for comment on the board of directors.

Golden Springs Holiday Park. Photo / File

The administrator declined to comment until discussions with the creditors were completed.

An earlier attempt to put the holiday park under administration was rejected by the Enterprise Office last month after the notice had been submitted incorrectly.

What is voluntary administration?

If a business is in difficulty, a duly qualified independent director can be appointed and a meeting of creditors can be organized. This is an opportunity for creditors to decide on the next move of the business, which may include the appointment of a liquidator or the return of their registered status.

Source: New Zealand Business Office

