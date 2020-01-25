Golden State Killer case, other factors could delay Erika Sandoval’s new trial

TULAR COUNTY, California (KFSN) – Erika Sandoval, the woman who shot and killed her ex-husband, Exeter policeman Daniel Green, returned to a Tulare County courtroom Friday morning.

It was his first time in court since December, when a Tulare County jury said they could not make a unanimous decision on a charge of first degree murder.

“She has been sitting there for several weeks now to absorb what has happened and face the realization that she might start again, so she is anxious right now,” said Sandoval lawyer Dan Chambers.

Chambers was not ready to set another trial date for Friday.

He told the judge that he was still finalizing details of Sandoval’s representation at the next trial and said he had another death penalty case which is expected to start mid-year.

Tulare District Attorney Tim Ward then brought up the case of Joseph DeAngelo, the alleged killer of Golden State.

DeAngelo’s preliminary hearing was only scheduled for May, and Ward told the judge that DA assistant David Alavezos, who was trying the Sandoval case, may be needed in Sacramento for what should be a long audience.

Alavezos was sworn in as part of the prosecution team in late 2018 after the Tulare County Attorney General’s office charged DeAngelo with the murder of Redwood College journalism professor Claude Snelling in 1975.

Ward says Sandoval’s second trial will have to wait until Alavezos is released from his commitments in the Golden State Killer case.

“We need to have enough time for Dave to get ready and ready and have a little break in between,” said Ward. “I think families deserve it.”

Ward still thinks he can retry the Sandoval case by the summer.

But Chambers thinks it’s probably too early.

“I think that between what his office did with the Golden State Killer and what I do for myself, I think the end of this year at the earliest would be realistic,” said Chambers.

“Obviously, I respect Mr. Chambers’ other commitments and other timelines, but I think this matter has gone on long enough,” said Ward.

Sandoval will be back in court on March 6, when the lawyers discuss the trial date again.

She is still in detention.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.