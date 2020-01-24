Golden State Warriors trade with Willie Cauley-Stein against Dallas Mavericks

January 24 (UPI) – The Golden State Warriors conclude an agreement that Center Willie Cauley-Stein will send to the Dallas Mavericks.

League sources said ESPN and The Athletic on Friday that the Warriors Cauley-Stein will trade for the Mavs to get a draft for the second round of 2020. According to ESPN, Dallas is sending the Utah Jazz 2020 runner-up to the deal.

Cauley-Stein, 26, could meet an immediate need for the Mavericks after major key man Dwight Powell sustained a major injury earlier this week. Powell suffered a broken right Achilles during Tuesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Sacramento Kings selected Cauley-Stein as No. 6 in the 2015 Kentucky NBA draft. After spending his first four seasons with the Kings, he signed a two-year deal with the Warriors last season.

Cauley-Stein is expected to earn $ 2.17 million this year and, according to Spotrac, will have a player option of $ 2.28 million next season. The Mavericks will take him over with the $ 11.7 million trade exemption created as part of the Harrison-Barnes deal last February.

Cauley-Stein scored an average of 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 41 regular season games this year.