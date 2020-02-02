Golden Touch: The local product Garoppolo seized on the way to the Super Bowl LIV | National sport every opportunity

Jim Harbaugh, the former head coach of San Francisco 49, has the famous rally cry “Who is better off than we?” To which his players respond: “NOOO-BODY!”

Harbaugh, the last head coach before Kyle Shanahan on Sunday to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl, has since brought his slogan to Ann Arbor. But isn’t it obvious that the answer to his question could be a 49er player with whom he only shares an indirect red-gold connection?

Who has it better than Harbuagh’s Nine? The 2019 Niners, Quarterback of Pride from Rolling Meadows and Eastern Illinois Jimmy Garoppolo.

Sure, Garoppolo’s Super Bowl LIV counterpart Patrick Mahomes is the reigning MVP with the most dangerous passport weapons in the league. However, the old adage is that a quarterback’s best friend is his running game and no one has a better one than Garoppolos Niners, which the brilliant Shanahan designed.

Mahomes also had the luxury of learning behind the scenes from Alex Smith as a beginner. But with all due respect to Smith, there is only one GOAT, and Tom Brady and Garoppolo formed a “wolf pack” in the league’s first three years.

“He deserved the trust of his teammates and the respect of his teammates and that’s all you can ask for as a player,” said Brady in 2017 after Garoppolo switched from patriots to 49ers. “He went out of his way to watch him for three and a half years and really enjoyed working with him. Hopefully he will go on and do a great job.”

Most already know about Garoppolo’s incredibly good looks, his $ 137.5 million contract, and his reputation as the first quarterback to bring Lombardi back to the bay since the Hall of Famer Steve Young, who of course took the reins off Brady’s childhood hero Joe Montana ,

What everyone should know is that Garoppolo has it so great now, so gentle from landings, as he found it again and again after hard times, he took his own breaks at every turn.

***

Garoppolo was a multisport star on Rolling Meadows High and switched from linebacker to quarterback in the middle of his career. Kyle’s father, the two-time head coach who won the Super Bowl, Mike Shanahan, his colleague Sean Payton, and former CBS star broadcaster Tony Romo are among the more famous Panthers graduates, but confusion is unlikely to happen soon for a soccer factory.

Nevertheless, Garoppolo rewrote many of the EIU records previously held by Romo and Payton as the best FCS player on the way to receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. However, during the preliminary design, he faced the usual questions for players trying to make the leap from FCS to NFL:

How will it assert itself against far greater competition and more complex defenses?

Can he move from a college that acts like a disseminator?

Why didn’t he dominate the all-star games before the draft?

Since NFL clubs weren’t hosted on a pro day in eastern Illinois, Garoppolo attended Northwestern in Evanston in 2014, where Harbaugh was preparing for his final Niners draft and looking for the quarterback for a relatively private 45-minute throw session away from most viewers.

“It went really well,” Garoppolo, whom Texas coach Bill O’Brien also coached privately that day, told reporters at the time. “We were back and hurled it around. I mean (Harbaugh) can still do pretty well being an ex-quarterback. I learned a lot from him. He taught me little things here and there. I learned a lot. It was fun.”

Mind you, Harbaugh was in the process of leading the Niners to successive NFC title games and helping to complete the trade that sent Alex Smith to Kansas City and initially marked Colin Kaepernick as his undisputed starter. At that time, no coach was hotter than Bill Belichick and perhaps Harbaugh’s NFC West rival Pete Carroll of the Seahawks.

But the 49ers had to coax Garoppolo’s colleague from Illinois, Jimmie Ward from northern Illinois, on lap 1 after starting on lap 2 with Carlos Hyde from Ohio State, where Garoppolo was picked up by Belichick and Brady’s Patriots.

So much for becoming an early NFL starter.

***

Being drafted by the patriots became one of the many blessings for Garoppolo, who gained a reputation in Foxborough for being as hardworking and prepared as any substitute in football, even if he only tried 97 passes in four years.

When Brady’s Deflategate suspension finally opened the door for the first four games of the 2016 season, Garoppolo was great as a starter in three halves before getting a sprained AC joint on his shoulder. And with the third stringer of the patriots, the then newcomer Jacoby Brissett, who replaced Garoppolo and enjoyed his own success, the question arose: should their results be attributed to the Patriots recallers or “The Patriot Way”?

Kyle Shanahan and 49er GM John Lynch clearly thought it was the former that made a deal a little more than a year later to purchase Garoppolo in return for a second round election. In his first stint in Shanahan, Garoppolo switched from the greatest coach in NFL history to an aspiring player who led Matt Ryan in his last two offensive stops to the MVP League and Robert Griffin III to the offensive rookie of the year coordinator. It was a perfect game that was carefully maintained by Belichick. Reports indicate that he reluctantly handled Garoppolo, but PFW has confirmed that he made the first request to Shanahan and was determined to choose a strong landing site for the quarterback.

Belichick at the time shared his “tremendous respect” for Garoppolo, a “great teammate” with whom the patriots simply had no options when Brady was entrenched. Belichick, who goes back to the time Garoppolo was selected in the 2014 draft, praised his intelligence, talent, and production as one of the “traits we admire in a quarterback”.

All Garoppolo did was immediately lead the left-for-the-dead nine to five wins in a row to end the season and strengthen the fan base and team to bypass the franchise label and making him the highest paid quarterback at the time, the league starts despite a total of seven NFL.

When Garoppolo opened the 2018 season for the first time as a full-time starter, he threw three picks in a miserable home loss to a hungry Viking club that had just been separated from his NFC title game. He stabilized in the next two games with 4 touchdowns and 0 picks and began to rediscover the form he had shown briefly in the previous two starting phases when his knee clumsily gave in after a clash against Arrowhead against the chiefs of all teams in the fourth quarter , Surely the ACL removed fewer than 200 snapshots of the season at the end of the season. Garoppolo has spent more than four years preparing to do so.

***

Mahomes is the most electrifying young player in football, but no defender in his early NFL childhood – if not at any point in his career – is more explosive than the 49ers defensive rookie of the year, Nick Bosa. He and venerable Richard Sherman were the two main catalysts when the Niners built 21 seats (!) In the Football Outsiders Defensive DVOA (No. 2 overall) and 2018 to 32 (including postseason) the fewest snacks in NFL history (7 ) scored fifth in the NFL this season.

Suffice it to say that Bosa, the best vantage point in last year’s draft, is not a 49er at the moment, if not Garoppolo’s knee injury.

“Things have a way of working,” Garoppolo told reporters recently. “I always said to myself that it’s a blessing in disguise, the ACL. We got (Nick) Bosa out. It’s a pretty good compromise, I think. But yes, things have a way of working, I think . This ride is crazy. “

And it’s enough to say that the Niners won’t go to the Super Bowl unless Garoppolo returns from his knee surgery with vengeance. His more impressive numbers in his first full season as an NFL starter officially include: 8.4 meters per attempt (No. 3 in the NFL), 69.1 percent completion (bound for the 4th), 5 victories (for the 4th . bound), 27 touchdowns (bound for 5th) and a 102.0 rating (8th).

Garoppolo was almost perfect in NFL game # 256, the prime-time NFC West title bout that culminated in the regular season, and led the Niners to their first win in Seattle in eight years and the total seed of NFC # 1.

A postseason in which he only completed 17 combined passes in two games – including only 6-of-8 to defeat the Packers and advance to the Super Bowl LIV – Garoppolo still has many critics.

Does Shanahan really trust him?

Is he more than a game manager?

Are his statistics inflated by the system?

Rest assured, these questions do not come from Garoppolo’s coaches and teammates. They rave about its tenacity, its permanence and perhaps above all its selflessness.

“There are many games this year where we couldn’t run the ball and we had to win it by pass. I’m proud of that with Jimmy and our team, that you can’t really say that we have to win a game in a certain way, “said Shanahan.” … I know that Jimmy doesn’t care how we do it, win it, whether we run it, throw it, whether we have to do it to defend and protect the ball, or whether we need to air it and get points. Many people say that it doesn’t bother them, but I promise it won’t bother them (Garoppolo). I never had to call him and talk to him about it, he’s so firm in what the plan is or what we’re doing, and he’s just trying to distribute the ball. “

***

In order for the 49ers to upset the bosses, who are currently listed as 1½ points favorites on Sunday, dominate the defenses and run the game or not, Garoppolo will likely have to distribute football more than six times.

Rest assured that he’ll be as ready as he was in December when he led the Niners in their win over Drew Brees’ Saints in the Superdome by throwing four touchdowns and posting 350 yards of offense.

“What impressed me the most was how he dealt with the noise. I’ve been to this stadium many times, but it was louder than usual for me, “said Shanahan.” You can never hear in line, but it was very difficult for him to hear in the crowd. … The stuff happened a lot and so that he just keeps his stance and tries to improve things in the game, he kept our boys pretty cool all the time. “

Sounds pretty familiar, right?

“I think how calm (Brady) was, everyone says you have to treat it like a different game the way you actually did it,” said Garoppolo about the benefits of seeing Brady in two Super Bowls up close and personal reached for everything I could to see how he went about his business and everything. And obviously it worked twice that I was with him. Try to apply that to my game. “

In his rapid ascent from Rolling Meadows High to FCS star for the biggest stage Sunday in the world, Garoppolo got the best out of every situation he encountered. And if nobody has it better than him, it’s because nobody has done more to deserve it.

