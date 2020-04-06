‘Goldfinger’ actress honors Black defender who plays Pussy Galore Dead 94

Honor the Blackman – one of the first iconic, and probably most iconic girls in the movie franchise – has died.

The 1960s and ’70s movie and TV star – considered a bonafide bombshell of his day – died peacefully at his home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by loved ones. His family says he died of natural causes, not related to coronavirus.

Her family says, “As a much-loved mother and grandmother, Honor is an artist of creative talent; she has a unique blend of beauty, brains and physical beauty, with her outstanding voice and a dedicated work ethic.he achieved the same level of iconicity in the world of film and entertainment and with complete commitment to his craft and overall professionalism in all his accomplishments. contributed to some of the most famous films and theater productions of our time. “

The award was nominated as Pussy Galore opposite Sean Connery 1964’s “Goldfinger,” which was the first Bond movie to emerge from the trunk series. Pussy is leading a group of acrobatic women who work for the villain, but she loves 007, naturally, and helps her defeat Goldfinger. They also forget about the bottom of a parachute.

The actress ‘other major role was in Cathy Gale in’ The Avengers ‘- not the Marvel series you know today, but the black and white show from the’ 60s. It was a British spy show, and Honor played a bright and beautiful assistant to John Steed.

His acting career went far beyond those two projects, though … Honor has 115 credits to his name dating back to the 1940s. He has starred in shows such as “The Probation Officer,” “The Four Just Men,” “ITV Play of the Week,” “The Lives of Benjamin Franklin,” “Never the Twain,” “Doctor Who, “” The Upper Hand, “” Coronation Street, “and others.

Of course, he has also worked on many films over the years.

The award is 94.

RIP