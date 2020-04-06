“Goldfinger,” “Avenger” Actress in honor of Blackman has died at the age of 94

(NEW YORK) – Honorable Blackman, the British actress who took the breath of James Bond as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger and starred as the skinny, judging character, Cathy Gale in The Avengers, has died. She was 94 years old.

In a statement on Monday, the Blackman family said she died peacefully following the events at their home in Lewes, in the south east of England.

The best-known Blackman became the owner of the 1960s Avengers television series. She enters the show for the second time as Cathy Gale, a professional blacksmith who specializes in self-defense skills.

But Blackman’s best role was as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger’s 1964 film, the third Bond film. In it, she made an impression from the beginning, introducing herself to Sean Connery to wake up James Bond.

“Who are you?” Bond asked.

“I am Galore’s idiot.”

“I have to dream,” he replied.

Blackman was 39 when he stepped down from his love interest in Bond, and for a long time assumed the fate of the ‘Bond girl’ had not affected her. In the film, Pussy Galore is the leader of a group of female stakeholders of the Auric Goldfinger family. She uses judo (a skill from Avengers’ torture) to attack Bond, who later holds her back to kiss her.

Blackman considers Pussy Galore a first-rate female genre, and a different genre than the average Woman. Blackman told TV Times magazine in 2014. “Still Pussy Galore is a working woman – a pilot who has her own wind, was fascinating. She was never bimbo. ”

The name of the two-wheeler is one that manufacturers say they have to convince shareholders to authorize. But Pussy Galore has consistently become one of the most popular “Bond women.”

Blackman is survived by two children and four grandchildren.

