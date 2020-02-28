goldfrapp-added-to-kendal-calling-line-up-as-second-wave-of-functions-announced

Goldfrapp qualified prospects the hottest listing of names announced to surface at this year’s Kendal Contacting competition.

Final month (January 29), the Lake District festival announced a substantial line up for its 15th anniversary year, with the likes of Foals, Stereophonics, Supergrass and Primal Scream headlining.

The function, which will take put between July 30 and August 3 in the Lake District’s Lowther Deer Park, will feature a distinctive “arcade theme” in its anniversary yr.

Together with Goldfrapp, other new acts introduced incorporate The Slow Viewers Club, Untrue Advertising, Feet and Retro Video Club.

Speaking about their impending overall look at the festival, Feet said: “Kendal will be a awesome one for sure, tenting in the wilderness generally tends to make for a a great deal more immersive expertise than Reading’s Ramada Inn. Though it is reported to be less complicated to rest in rural locations, Harry’s endless string of DofE anecdotes will see to that!”

Retro Online video Club added: “Can’t wait around to engage in the competition, we’ve seen how significant the line up has been the past couple of yrs, and are delighted to be concerned!”

Other acts introduced to participate in across the festival include Blossoms, Craig David’s TS5, The Kooks, Johnny Marr, Dizzee Rascal, You Me At Six, DMA’s, Sister Sledge, Pale Waves, Uncomplicated Existence, Jade Fowl, Marika Hackman, The Magic Gang, Sundara Karma, The Murder Money and lots of extra.

Speaking about this year’s line-up, festival director Andy Smith commented: “This is it! This is our most staggering lineup but, to rejoice our 15-yr journey. We have been making an attempt to get Foals on the bill for a lot of several years, and it’s extended been a dream to have Supergrass and their pretty massive again catalogue of hits becoming a member of us – the initially album I at any time bought!

“But what would a birthday social gathering be devoid of previous pals? We are content campers in truth figuring out that Stereophonics, Primal Scream and Dizzee Rascal will be signing up for us in the fields. The songs is only aspect of the exciting – this year additional than any other we’re actually ramping up immersive pursuits and game titles appropriate throughout the park and really thrilled to be asserting a total lineup of new parts, venues, things to do and events about the coming months. Roll on summer time!”

Very last yr, Courteeners, Doves, Manic Avenue Preachers, Nile Rogers and Stylish and Orbital headlined the 4-working day function.