Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Marrying After 37 Years of Collaboration?

Goldie Here e Kurt Russell they finally don’t get married after a nearly four-decade romance. A chart of the week is driving this popular buzz, but it’s not true. Gossip Cop you can draw it.

“Goldie & Kurt: We’re getting married!” read a title in the last issue of New idea. According to alleged “insiders” talking to the board, Hawn and Russell are finally saying “I do” after 37 years together as partners. “They just want a very intimate little spiritual ceremony,” reports a grim source, with “only their children present for a welcoming atmosphere.” The couple allegedly “find out that they are years away and want to have this experience together with their family” and want to “do it for their children and set a good example for their grandchildren.”

Gossip Cop examined this statement and the truth none. Following this alleged “privileged” appointment, the board immediately continues to contradict itself, noting that Hawn has publicly stated in the past that he does not intend to marry his partner. “I’m already a devotee and isn’t that what marriage is all about?” She said, “We raised our children brilliantly; they are beautiful people. There we did a great job and we didn’t have to get married to do it.”

Hawn gave that interview in 2007, and has maintained that philosophy ever since. In an interview in 2016, the actress said she and Russell “would be very divorced” if they got married: “I chose to stay, Kurt chose to stay and we liked the choice. What will the marriage do?” The following year, the couple was honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Hawn’s daughter, Kate Hudson, delivered a speech in her honor. “I always thought I’d be talking about them at a wedding,” he said, making Russell laugh as he went on to say that “a wedding doesn’t seem to be in our near future, ever.”

Hudson doesn’t seem to be particularly desperate to see his mother and Russell tie the knot. Both Russell and Hawn bring large families together for their partnership, each with children from previous marriages, who are raised and have children of their own. There is clearly no reason for them to finally marry “for their children.”

In addition, Gossip Cop You’ve heard this rumor several times in the past. Last September, we released a National Enquirer piece claiming that Hawn and Russell finally got married after watching their son Wyatt’s wedding. A source close to the star couple confirmed to us that Wyatt Russell’s wedding did not change his mind about having one. The following month, the same tabloid falsely reported that Hawn was “demanding” Russell marry her, despite Hawn’s continued public statements. No matter what these unreliable posts might claim, it is pretty obvious where the couple is on this topic.