Goldilocks Stars: A new component for habitable planets

The Residential Zone (also known as the Goldilocks Zone) is the area of ​​orbits around a star on which the surface of a planet can support wet water. They are not hot enough to evaporate in thin air, nor cold enough to freeze. While wet water is an essential ingredient for life, it is not the only ingredient that helps us determine a planet’s ability to sustain life. According to new research, there are also Goldilocks Stars.

What is?

Not all stars have the same temperature. Some, like OB Stars, are hot. Others, such as Red Dwarf, have low temperatures. Scientists argue that although some of these temperatures are good, they would not survive, as the Goldilocks zone would be very close to these stars. The Red Dwarfs tend to violently submerge their surroundings with their flares.

The sun, also known as the G-type star sequence, lies between these two ends. And even though we know there is life in our solar system, the sun is not considered a Goldilocks star. According to Villanova University astronomers, the stars that are best suited to sustain life are closer to the Hertzsprung-Russell map of stars, such as the K-Type stars. These are cooler than the sun, but also warmer than a red dwarf.

Villanova astronomer and astrophysicist Edward Guinan explains that:

“The K stars are in the sweet spot, with intermediate properties between the rarer, brighter but shorter solar stars (G Stars) and the more numerous red dwarf homesteads (M Stars).”

“K stars, especially the hottest, have the best of all worlds. If you’re looking for a home planet, the abundance of K stars draws your chances of finding life.”

The research

Over the last three decades, astronomers (Guinan, Engle, etc.) have observed a number of stars (FG type) in both ultraviolet and X radiation as part of the Sun in Time program, as well as the red ones. M-type dwarfs for a decade for the Living with a Red Dwarf program. These programs help to assess the nature and impact of the radiation and UV radiation of these stars on their planet’s habitat potential. In addition, they have recently expanded research to include K. type stars. Once again, these stars have proven to be the most promising for life-sustaining conditions.

Despite the small size of the habitable zone, given by Type K stars, they are considered more common than Type G. Stars About 1,000 of them are just 100 light years from the Solar System. They also have much longer lifetimes, as opposed to the sun and red dwarfs.

Fun fact: the sun is almost 4.6 billion years old, with a prime life of 10 billion years. With a complex life that began 500 million years ago, the scientist believes that the planet will become uninhabited for another billion years as the sun begins to expand and push the habitable zone of the Solar System outward. On the other hand, the Red Dwarfs are still common, but as explained above, they are unstable. They expose the space around them to rays that can remove planets from their wet water and atmosphere.

In comparison, Type K stars have a lifespan of between 25 and 80 billion years, which supports the idea that they offer more living conditions than Type G. Stars are also considered much calmer than red dwarfs. The main point of the research is that K-type stars have already been found around the surrounding planets. Some of these stars include Kepler-442, Tau Ceti and Epsilon Eridani.

Guinan said that “the Keppler-442 is remarkable in that this star (special classification, K5) hosts what is considered one of the best Goldilocks planets, the Kepler-442B, a rocky planet that is just over twice the mass. land. words, a semi-finished habitable planet is backed by its own unfinished star, giving us a combination of a Goldilocks planet with a Goldilocks Star.

There are other factors to consider, of course. An elliptical orbit can cause extreme temperatures, which could turn a different Goldilocks planet into an uninhabited environment. There is also the possibility that each galaxy has its own habitable zone. One thing is certain, however: this research motivates us to wonder about life outside of this planet. Who knows? Sci-Fi movies may have a point.