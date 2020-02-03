Goldman, Amazon Discuss SMB Lending Partnership

divide

Goldman Sachs and Amazon are discussing the possibility of a partnership for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Monday (February 3).

Goldman would use its latest lending technology to offer SME loans on Amazon’s credit platform, two sources told FT. The project is expected to be offered as co-branding.

In March 2019, Goldman and Apple merged into a single credit card, the Apple Card. The deal gives Goldman direct access to Apple’s more than 100 million US subscribers.

Goldman executives have pointed to the Apple Card as “the most successful credit card launch ever”. Of the $ 7 billion that Goldman granted to consumer credit and card balances in 2019, a “significant proportion” was spent on card lending. Consumer credit is also processed through Goldman’s retail banking, Marcus.

Amazon has been deeply involved in small business lending and has found ways to lower bank revenue while competing with prepaid card manufacturers. The e-commerce giant had outstanding small loans of over $ 863 million at the end of 2019. Loans were mainly granted to SME traders who sell on the website, and banking partnerships were concluded in some foreign markets.

John Cronin, an analyst at Goodbody’s, told FT that Amazon could “significantly expand” its SME lending platform through the use of banking partnerships, “without the associated credit risk of regulatory obligations (related to capital and liquidity, etc.).”

David Solomon, CEO of Goldman, talks about an SME credit partnership with Amazon.

Goldman is moving from trading and investment banking to a comprehensive financial services group. The youngest consumer companies accounted for less than 3 percent of 2019 sales. Last year, card and consumer credit accounted for less than 1 percent of the $ 993 billion balance sheet.

On his investor day, Goldman said that “Banking as a Service” is in sight in 2020 and that it is planned that third parties will label their products with a “white label”.

