Goldman-Amazon SMB Lending Bet is not a safe bet

Scaling plays a role in platform economy.

And if you use the size of Amazon as a platform – with millions of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and even micro-businesses that scrutinize pretty much everything – it could seem like a “slam dunk” if, for example, a financial industry powerhouse wanted to bring small business loans to a new market.

To this end, the Goldman Sachs Group, which is undergoing a very public transformation of Wall Street Titan, aiming to meet Main Street’s financial needs, is reportedly in talks with Amazon to raise micro loans to the Amazon Bring platform.

According to reports in Bloomberg, Goldman is to be added to the Amazon lending platform, which traditionally helps merchants raise the funds they need to get inventory. Amazon Lending dates back to 2011 and the company had $ 863 million in loans, according to recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The challenge

In a way, traditional retail is of course a kind of “catch-22”. You need money to make money, the old saying goes. And to maintain the inventory that drives sales (and hopefully sales) too, merchants typically need to have cash in stock through loans – a bank loan or credit cards, etc. This is also not a one-off process. Smaller companies that are faced with high cash flow can use credit to keep their business going as the payment terms for customers may be overused (especially if they operate across long supply chains).

Goldman Sachs’ joint effort with Amazon could, according to the Financial Times, lead to a market launch in March.

To get a sense of where the credit partnership could go, when it comes to realizing, consider the fact that the loans were between $ 1,000 and $ 750,000. And Amazon has found that the small businesses are “invited,” which implies that Amazon will conduct a reasonable amount of checks that Goldman may find useful as the latter tries to get where it wasn’t before.

At first glance, the fruit actually seems to hang low. As noted at the end of last year, PYMNTS worked with Fundbox to determine that suppliers of services and products provided on a given day were required to pay up to $ 3.1 trillion (in net amount). We define trade credit as the value of the billed claims for which companies are waiting for payment. The ripple effect is there – if this capital were not tied up, it could be used in growing companies.

But Goldman faces a challenge here, even if Amazon may give him a little introduction to SMB lending.

As the Fed found in a study a few weeks ago, smaller companies are increasingly turning to online lenders as part of their annual Small Business Credit Survey (SBCS) survey – and these lenders have (credit) approval rates of 76 percent versus 34 Percent at large banks and 47 percent at small banks. While more applicants are successfully funded by online lenders, SBCS estimates that online lenders are far less satisfied than traditional lenders – with 33 percent net satisfaction for online lenders versus 73 percent for small banks and 55 percent big banks. noted the Fed study.

Goldman has at least some leeway here, but PayPal and Square have used data to expand their own SME loan portfolios. Goldman has a relatively late start in the race where the field is pretty crowded.

Aside from the headlines about the corona virus and stock market weakness, GDP data released last week shows some slowdown in growth rates (or, depending on where you look, declines) corporate investment and even consumer spending, which may be a little cold water rise on small business credit demand in general.

The partnership model is undoubtedly evidence of an important launch strategy, as the investment banking giant has tried for the second time in about eleven months to use another company’s technology know-how to branch out into technology-driven loans. As you probably know, Goldman Sachs has partnered with Apple to launch a new credit card.

For Goldman, the intention is to offer banking as a service, and small business loans are another arrow in the quiver. Like Apple’s efforts, the Amazon credit partnership would be co-branded. As always, timing is critical, and March may provide more specific information as to whether offering credit through Amazon’s credit platform will be a must, at least for SMEs, a “nice to have” or a “maybe someday”.

