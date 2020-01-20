Goldman joins South Africa’s stock exchange

divide

As Goldman Sachs seeks further expansion of the South African economy, the financial services company joined the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s interest rate and currency derivatives market, Bloomberg reported on Monday (January 20).

South African regulators also approved Goldman Sachs’ banking license as the company strives to grow in the continent’s most liquid and sophisticated economy. It will open a Goldman Sachs International Bank branch in Johannesburg with headquarters in London.

Goldman’s expansion into South Africa coincides with the reduction of other brokers, including Macquarie Group, Arqaam Capital, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse Group. Despite the country’s economic downturn, South Africa has the most promising capital markets on the continent, which is home to half a dozen of the fastest growing economies in the world.

The Wall Street Banker has been present in South Africa for over 20 years. Last month Jonathan Penkin was appointed head of local business.

The South African economy had gross domestic product (GDP) of just under $ 400 billion, which made it attractive to Goldman Sachs. Africa accounts for about 2 percent of global GDP and 15 percent of the world’s population.

Africa’s working-age population is expected to increase to nearly a billion by 2030, up from 705 million in 2018. To avoid unemployment, the continent needs to create around 12 million new jobs annually.

Africa’s e-commerce volume is expected to reach $ 75 billion by 2025, and FinTech’s economic output is expected to contribute $ 150 billion to GDP by 2022.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs announced that reporting would be revised into new business areas. In a statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Wall Street banker said it had created a consumer and wealth management unit that will include Marcus and the Apple credit card.

The submissions also showed that the interest income would be distributed across the operating segments. In addition, participations would be tied to a newly renamed asset management unit.

