[goldman-sachs-asks-some-to-skip-convention-around-coronavirus-considerations]



FILE Photo: The Goldman Sachs company emblem is found in the firm’s room on the floor of the New York Inventory Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Picture

February 27, 2020

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Team Inc is inquiring men and women not to attend the bank’s New York meeting future 7 days if they or someone they are close to experienced not too long ago traveled to China, South Korea or pieces of Italy, according to the conference website.

The “precautionary measures” abide by related moves taken by Morgan Stanley previously this week, as worldwide corporations request to support protect against even more spread of the lethal coronavirus.

Morgan Stanley questioned attendees of its San Francisco convention subsequent week to ensure on line that neither they nor any individual they are in shut speak to with experienced been to China, South Korea, Japan or Italy in the last two weeks.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a ask for for remark.

Goldman Sachs is asking people not to attend if they had been to mainland China within just the last two weeks or South Korea considering that Feb. 19, or if they or persons they are near to experienced frequented Italy’s Lombardy or Veneto regions in the earlier 5 times.

Goldman precisely highlighted the municipalities of Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Maleo, Fombio, Bertonico, Castelgerundo, Terranova dei Passerini, Somaglia and San Fiorano in Lombardy and Vo Euganeo in Veneto.

