Goldman Sachs estimates India’s GDP growth rate at 1.6 percent, with RBI predicting lower interest rates by another 50 points

New Delhi: Goldman Sachs has cut India’s growth forecast to 1.6 percent, lowering it by more than 400 basis points.

The report also predicts that “25 percent of India’s activities will be lost due to locking.” India imposed quarantine across the country for three weeks to curb the spread of new vascular novels.

“A 3-week decline in the week will be a 220-week weight loss. The additional 150-toman decline in India’s growth will be due to declining global growth. India’s projected GDP growth will be 1.6 percent,” the report said. “

Goldman Sachs also predicted that the RBI would cut interest rates by 50 barrels. “India’s financial report must be temporary, targeted and carefully calibrated.”

Further forecasts suggest that India’s economy is likely to shrink in the first two quarters of the year as consumption stays locked for three weeks to curb the spread of the virus.

Economists who have compiled the report say the epidemic has created an “unprecedented halt” to India, where consumption accounts for 60 percent of the economy.

In the second half of the fiscal year, Goldman expects to see a strong consecutive recovery based on the ambiguous elimination and condemnation of stagnation across the country and further monetary and financial support.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far offered only 0.8 percent of GDP to stimulate the virus, while the central bank has cut interest rates by 75 basis points and injected 3.2 percent of GDP since February. Is.

.