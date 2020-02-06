Goldman Sachs is ready to enter the Japanese wealth management business

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to enter the wealth management business in Japan.

The US bank will approach wealthy individuals through its wealth management unit and ask not to be identified because the plans are private. The company has started hiring private bankers and is looking for assets under management of 1 trillion yen ($ 9 billion) over the next five to ten years.

Under the leadership of David Solomon, Goldman Sachs is focusing more on wealth management and consumer banking to reduce dependence on trading revenue. Japan offers opportunities as it has the third highest number of millionaires in the world according to the Credit Suisse Group AG Global Wealth Report 2019, which is only behind the USA and China.

However, Japan was a difficult market for foreign banks. HSBC Holdings PLC and Citigroup Inc. have withdrawn from the affluent Japanese business in recent years. Last year, UBS Group AG agreed to merge its Japanese asset business into a majority joint venture with Tokyo-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Goldman’s Japanese wealth business will focus on individual clients with at least ¥ 10 billion in assets, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

With $ 79.4 billion in assets under management, Goldman ranked ninth among wealth managers in Asia excluding onshore China in 2018, according to Asian Private Banker.