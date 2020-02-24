

FILE Photo: The Goldman Sachs Headquarters building is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – 3 models of Goldman Sachs pleaded not guilty to rates of misleading buyers regarding $six.5 billion in bond product sales that the U.S. expenditure lender helped raise for state fund 1Malaysia Growth Berhad (1MDB), Bernama point out information company documented on Monday.

The U.S. Division of Justice estimates $4.5 billion was misappropriated from Malaysia’s 1MDB concerning 2009 and 2014, including some of the money that Goldman Sachs helped raise.

Malaysian prosecutors submitted costs in December 2018 versus the units, based mostly in London, Hong Kong and Singapore, for misleading traders by producing untrue statements and omitting key points in relation to the 1MDB bond concerns.

A agent for Goldman Sachs pleaded not guilty following the fees have been read out at the Kuala Lumpur Large Courtroom on Monday, Bernama claimed.

The courtroom set the trial for November, with hearings scheduled right up until April 2021, Bernama reported.

Goldman Sachs has regularly denied wrongdoing, stating that selected associates of the former Malaysian authorities and 1MDB lied to it about how proceeds from the bond product sales would be used.

Malaysia has stated it was trying to get up to $7.5 billion in reparations from Goldman over its dealings with 1MDB, which was established up in 2009 by then key minister Najib Razak.

Najib, who shed a standard election in May perhaps 2018, is experiencing 42 prison rates associated to losses at 1MDB and other point out entities. He has pleaded not guilty.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff enhancing by Jason Neely)