[goldman-sachs:-us-firms-to-see-no-earnings-progress-in-2020-as-covid-19-spreads]

NEW YORK, Feb 27 — US corporations will produce no earnings progress in 2020 as the coronavirus spreads further than China, deepening hazards to international development, Goldman Sachs mentioned today.

The bank’s analysts reduce their baseline earnings for every share estimate for S&P 500 index organizations to US$165 (RM695) from US$174 in 2020, implying that earnings will probably continue being unchanged from a year in the past.

Analysts had forecast a seven.7 for each cent increase in earnings, according to Refinitiv info.

Goldman Sachs explained the most current forecast displays a intense decrease in Chinese economic exercise in the initial quarter, decreased need for US exporters, provide chain disruptions and a slowdown in domestic financial action.

The virus, which is considered to have originated in a industry selling wildlife in the central Chinese town of Wuhan late very last year, has contaminated about 80,000 folks and killed far more than 2,700, the vast majority in China. In the previous week, many other countries also noted a spike in cases.

Goldman reported it expects the S&P 500 to trade close to 2,900 factors in the in the vicinity of-expression, which is 14.four for every cent down below the index’s history closing superior strike on February 19, assuming the US 10-year Treasury yield drops to 1 for every cent.

If the produce climbs to 1.5 for every cent, Goldman expects S&P 500 to hit three,400 by the 12 months-finish.

Earlier in the day, Lender of The us slice its earth progress forecast to the least expensive amount since the peak of the world-wide financial crisis in 2009. — Reuters