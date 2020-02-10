Goldman says the Japanese stock index could still be too big after a size change

Japan’s revision of the stock markets could cut companies in the benchmark by a few hundred, and according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., this will not be enough for investors.

The country’s breakthrough restructuring could reduce the number of stocks in the Topix index by around 450 to 550, said Goldman strategist Kazunori Tatebe. That is much less than originally expected, he said.

“They have undoubtedly failed to meet investors’ original expectations, particularly as regards hopes for an optimized Topix,” said Tatebe in an interview. “We hoped that the number of shares could be reduced considerably.”

Market participants have long criticized the Topix for being overcrowded with too many illiquid companies. The measure currently includes 2,156 shares, many of which are difficult to trade. The number will decrease as the stock market facelift is expected in 2022.

When the plans emerged in 2018, speculation spread quickly about what to expect.

For example, a Toyo Keizai report states that the Tokyo Stock Exchange has the option of restricting companies that can be listed on the board of directors of the market (first section) to companies with a market capitalization of at least 100 billion yen ($ 910 million) ) sees. , That would mean that the Topix would be reduced to only about 700 shares, it said. Such stricter rules would increase liquidity and attract more investors to the benchmark.

But in December, the Financial Services Agency, the market regulator, announced that it was considering a different standard. Executive Board companies that should be renamed the Prime segment, and the Topix would only need to have a “tradable” market cap of ¥ 10 billion that focuses on the liquidity of a stock.

Goldman estimates that only about 450 to 550 companies could be excluded from this standard.

The plan is not set in stone. Measures such as an upper limit for the number of shares in the index are still being examined. If implemented, that could further reduce the companies’ teaching, Tatebe said.

Japan Exchange Group Inc. CEO Akira Kiyota said in December that the stock exchange was planning “some form of structure” for June or July, while the FSA panel said the restructuring could begin in the first half of 2022.

Fumiki Harada, a spokesman for the TSE, declined to comment.

The announced guidelines for Topix’s revision are “weaker than expected,” said Atsushi Kamio, director of the political research department at the Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd. Kamio, like Tatebe, admits that the stock market could place even stricter requirements. But at the moment he is not happy with what he sees.

“I would have hoped the rules would be stricter,” he said. “Compared to other countries, a benchmark of around 500 stocks or less seems to me to be good.”

The US benchmark, the S&P 500 Index, has just over 500 companies. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong has 50 members, while the Straits Times in Singapore contains only 30 stocks.

Goldmans Tatebe said he is also considering how the stock market could change the definition of tradable market capitalization, which is also under review. He believes that companies may not be able to count the shares held by other companies to maintain a strategic relationship as “tradable”.

“The reforms are a positive step forward, particularly in terms of simplifying the market structure and emphasizing corporate governance,” he said. Whether the Topix has fewer than 1,600 shares is “something we are watching very closely,” he said. There are still “too many” companies in the Topix, he said.

