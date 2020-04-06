Goldman says the Luckin Chair lenders sell the shares pledged as collateral on the loans

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) – Get Report reported Monday that an entity controlled by LuckinLK) – Get Report president Charles Zhengyaou Lu went bankrupt with a $ 518 million margin loan.

As a result, a group of lenders plan to sell the collateral for the loan: 76.3 million US depository shares in the bar chain, Goldman said in a statement.

Luckin said last week that he falsified many of his sales in 2019.

Based on the afternoon’s afternoon price, the shares are worth $ 340 million. In the end, the shares fell 17% to $ 4.45.

Goldman did not identify the lenders. A Goldman spokeswoman declined to comment on this to the Wall Street Journal. Goldman said he was helping with the sale, reports the Journal.

The securities that represent the collateral belong to the CEO of Lu and Luckin, Jenny Zhiya. The two are co-founders of the company.

Since its inception in 2017, Luckin has rapidly skyrocketed, with over 4,500 stores in China, to challenge the market leader Starbucks SBUX.

Beijing-based Luckin was listed on the Nasdaq in May last year. Its stocks more than tripled from then until January 13th.

The shares then went south, down 91% since then and 88% from last week’s news.

Research company Muddy Waters, led by Carson Block, warned investors of the accusations against Luckin in late January.

The company called the company a “fundamentally broken business” that was attempting to “instill coffee culture in China through throat discounts and free gifts.”

