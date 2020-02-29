[Golf Channel is moving its workplaces from Florida to Connecticut, placing it nearer to NBC’s other operations]

Comcast has been the bulk owner of Golfing Channel since 2000 and the entire proprietor of the network since 2003, and the Comcast acquisition of NBC in 2011 set Golfing Channel underneath the NBC Sporting activities banner, but the channel has still been fairly unique from NBC’s other sporting activities attributes given that then, with some of that coming from geographical separation. NBC Sports activities has been headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut due to the fact 2013, but Golf Channel has been based in Orlando, Florida due to the fact its 1995 start. Now, however, NBC is relocating the Golf Channel headquarters to Connecticut, as the No Laying Up podcast initial claimed Friday:

Getting reviews that Golf Channel knowledgeable personnel these days that the full procedure would be relocating from Orlando to Stamford, CT, (dwelling of NBC Sports activities HQ) in the upcoming 12 months. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) February 28, 2020

Ryan Glasspiegel of The Major Direct has much more, together with a NBC assertion:

“Our purpose is to be as clear as attainable with our workers, as a result as we commenced this system we educated groups right now that some of our media functions will be transitioning to new spots more than the next 12 months or far more,” a Golfing Channel spokesperson tells The Large Direct. “Geographic consolidation is a growing and practical trend throughout the media marketplace, and as our small business carries on to evolve, we’ll proceed to search for means to function as proficiently as possible to provide environment-class protection to our loyal audiences.”

As Glasspiegel notes, it’s not presently clear what this implies for Golfing Channel staff members, with many not predicted to discover their upcoming right up until late April. It surely would seem that not all people who at the moment performs there will be keen to relocate from Florida to Connecticut, nevertheless. But it’s perhaps notable that this will come in the wake of Golf Channel government producer Molly Solomon (who’s held that job considering the fact that 2012) becoming named to oversee NBC’s 2020 Olympic coverage back again in November 2019. That announcement indicated that Solomon would retain her purpose as executive producer of Golf Channel as nicely, and it would absolutely appear a lot easier for her to do that if Golf Channel’s headquarters are now future to the rest of NBC’s functions.

There’s definitely some logic for substantial providers like Comcast/NBC/NBC Sports activities in centralizing their functions, and in obtaining their numerous divisions in relative physical proximity to each and every other. On the other hand, there are also some clear difficulties from major relocations like this, and it’s notable that some other sports media businesses have long gone away from the centralization design, with ESPN in particular obtaining much more and a lot more exhibits and executives based mostly in New York or Los Angeles relatively than their Bristol, CT headquarters. We’ll see how this relocation works out for NBC and Golf Channel.

