Tommy Fleetwood’s caddy Ian Finnis raised 10,000 pounds ($ 12,306) to help his fellow European Tour bagmen whose profits were raised due to a golf suspension amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel may postpone or cancel events scheduled between March and May. The British Open was scrapped this year while the other three judges, the Masters, PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, everything is restored.

Fleetwood has five European Tour victories, including last year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, and earned more than 18 million euros ($ 19.53 million) in prize money in his career, the European Tour website has revealed.

Finnis, who has been working with the English golfer since 2016, said on Twitter on Tuesday that he has sold 1,000 raffle tickets at 10 pounds each with all proceeds going to benefit the caddies.

Prizes include flags from Europe’s Ryder Cup team, a hat autographed by Fleetwood and rice bib fans.

Four hours after the launch of the drive he tweeted again saying that it had reached its target.

“Please no more donations,” he wrote. “It’s not true from the golf world 1,000 tickets sold in four hours, £ 10k donation !!!

“Does it take longer !!! Thanks for all the donation.”

“Some of the caddies will really feel it, with families and possibly no pay within three months so auction what I can to help them,” he added.

“My family and I have struggled early in my carding career, so I know how difficult it can be at times and especially now.”

