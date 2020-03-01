[golf:-fleetwood-surges-to-third-spherical-honda-common-lead]



Feb 29, 2020 Palm Seaside Gardens, Florida, United states Tommy Fleetwood putts on the eighth environmentally friendly through the 3rd round of the 2020 Honda Classic golf event at PGA Countrywide (Champion). Obligatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-United states Today Sporting activities

(Reuters) – Tommy Fleetwood moved tantalizingly shut to a breakthrough PGA Tour victory when he survived a struggle of attrition to take a one-shot lead over Brendan Steele right after the third round at the Honda Common in Florida on Saturday.

Englishman Fleetwood birdied the last two holes for a 3-underneath-par 67 at the h2o-lined PGA National, which yr in and out performs as 1 of the toughest classes on tour.

“Of study course it’s a large second for me in my job if I could win on the PGA Tour. It is unquestionably what I want to do and I definitely glance ahead to the challenge,” he mentioned right after putting up a five-less than 205 total.

Right away American chief Steele battled to a 71 to stay pretty substantially in the hunt, even though two other Englishmen, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald, trailed by two strokes.

9 others were being beneath par for the event and surely not out of competition.

“Par is your friend out there, no matter what holes they are. There is no allow-up,” reported Fleetwood, a five-instances winner on the European Tour.

“The wind blew extra consistently these days. You are regularly hitting in robust winds.

“Happy to be done with a fantastic rating. Yesterday I completed with a few of 3-putts. They began heading in on the again nine currently. I’ll choose them when they occur.”

2nd-placed Steele hopes his playoff decline at the Sony Open in Hawaii previous thirty day period has prepared him for the warmth of being in rivalry.

“It’s wherever you want to be on Sunday. This course specifically it is likely to appear down to the last handful of holes,” he said, referring to the h2o waiting to gobble up any errant shot.

Westwood, at 46 trying to get to become the event’s oldest winner, plotted his way to a 71 in spite of not becoming at his best.

“I did not have my A recreation today, struggled with my swing a very little bit but ground it out and didn’t do also considerably harm,” stated the previous world range one particular.

“I really do not come to feel like two photographs is significantly all around this study course. It is a danger-reward golf study course on steroids.”

American Grayson Murray had a hole-in-a single at the 17th, wherever he struck a pitching wedge from 150 yards.

His fourth ace on tour assisted him to a 70. He trailed Fleetwood by six shots.

(Reporting by Andrew The two in Cary, North Carolina Enhancing by Daniel Wallis)