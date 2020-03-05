[golf:-pepperell-disqualified-in-doha-right-after-scorecard-blend-up]



(Reuters) – Eddie Pepperell imagined he experienced recovered from a sluggish commence to publish a level-par 71 at the Qatar Masters on Thursday, but it counted for absolutely nothing right after he was disqualified for a scorecard mistake.

The 29-yr-previous Englishman signed for a par at the 16th gap and a birdie at the 17th in Doha, obtaining in fact built all those scores the other way round.

The 2018 Qatar winner disclosed the slip-up came from confusion amongst him and his husband or wife at the Education Town Golfing Club.

“My DQ right now was not owing to me functioning out of balls or hitting anybody alternatively, I signed for a completely wrong rating,” Pepperell wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/PepperellEddie/status/1235540547193823232.

“My whole, 71, was appropriate and I in fact signed for that. However, my spouse experienced me down for a five on 1 gap wherever I created a 6, and a 4 on yet another, in which I manufactured three.

“Quite disappointing as I essentially took the time to change the primary mistake, only to make a costlier just one myself.”

Pepperell’s disqualification in Qatar follows his weird exit from the Turkish Airways Open very last November, when he ran out of balls in the third spherical.

His hopes of creating the lower for the Masters at the Augusta Nationwide upcoming thirty day period are now in the harmony. Pepperall, at present 63rd in the world rankings, would want to be rated in the prime 50 to guarantee qualification.

