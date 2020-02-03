Golf: Webb Simpson ends drought and defeats Tony Finau in the Phoenix Open Playoffs

February 3 (UPI) – Golfer Webb Simpson prevailed in the first hole of a playoff against Tony Finau and won the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“It feels great. I’ve been a year and a half since winning the Players Championship,” Simpson told reporters, reminding them of his last tournament win in 2018.

Simpson and Finau signed a tie of 17 against par to force Sunday’s extra hole at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Simpson hit his tee shot on the 437-yard hole (par 4, 18th hole) in the fairway after Finau cut his tee into a bunker to start the playoff. Simpson threw his second shot at the green.

Finau stepped forward and struck an impressive shot from the sand on the green, rolling the ball close to the hole. Then he rolled his 18-foot birdie attempt to the left of the target. He made his next shot to parry the hole.

Simpson then stepped on the green before discarding his 17-foot birdie attempt and winning the tournament.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSl3g92Ujck (/ embed)

FedEx Cup leader and world number 4 Justin Thomas secured third place under par 14 with Bubba Watson and Nate Lashley. No. 3 Jon Rahm was ninth.

Finau has not made the cut in his last four appearances at the Phoenix Open. He shot a one-under par-70 in the last round after carding a 10-under par-62 in the third round. Simpson was nine under par in the second round and eight under par in the third round. In the last round on Sunday he prevailed against par 69.

“This time he has the upper hand,” Finau said of Simpson. “But I love this guy, and that’s a hell of a good thing. If you play Birdie 18 a couple of times, you’re likely to win.”