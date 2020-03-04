[golfing:-masters-‘proceeding-as-scheduled’,-monitoring-coronavirus]



FILE Photograph: Golf – Masters – Augusta Countrywide Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 14, 2019 – Tiger Woods of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th hole following successful the 2019 Masters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Picture

March four, 2020

(Reuters) – The Masters will commence as scheduled following month and safety measures will be set up to assure the safety of everyone at the year’s initially major following the coronavirus outbreak, Augusta Countrywide Golfing Club stated on Wednesday.

Persons from all about the globe show up at the Masters, which this yr will be held April 9-12, and Augusta Countrywide Chairman Fred Ridley said soon after consulting with applicable wellness experts the show will go on.

“As a outcome of this collaboration, and dependent on our expertise of the predicament at this time, we are proceeding as scheduled,” Ridley said in a news launch.

“We will continue to overview the out there specifics and information with the specialists and authorities, set up safeguards and acquire ideal action to make sure the protection of all involved.”

Tiger Woods is the defending Masters champion immediately after snapping an 11-calendar year hold out for his 15th main title when he arrived from behind to win by just one shot final April.

Ridley reported Augusta Countrywide is checking the coronavirus condition carefully and asked anybody attending the Masters stick to the preventative actions suggested by the Facilities for Sickness Command and avoidance to mitigate the spread of any virus.

Together with the Masters, Ridley claimed the Augusta National Women’s Newbie (April one-4) and a few-pronged junior competencies competitiveness identified as the Drive, Chip and Putt Nationwide Finals (April five) will go in advance as scheduled.

The coronavirus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late past year, has unfold all-around the environment, with far more new scenarios now showing outdoors China than within.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, enhancing by Ed Osmond)