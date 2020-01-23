Golightly, a new way for women to travel safely

Welcome to Golightly, a new vacation rental platform aimed solely at women. All properties are owned and managed by women and the platform has strict rules on who can join.

“Golightly is a club that only shares women’s homes and vacation rentals. We want women to travel frequently, stay safe and go light.”

wegolightly.com

Stay safe and go light

All reservations are made by women, although women can travel with men if they so choose. The goal is to make sure women feel safe while traveling, which is often a problem while on the go.

To join the platform, a user is called by an existing member. Each existing member receives 5 invitations in an effort to keep the platform secure. If you do not know any existing members, you can fill out a form to apply, interview a member of the Golightly team, and participate in the platform in this way.

Only women can be members, but again, only one member can bring whoever you want when traveling.

Managing Director Victoria O’Connell founded the company after renting her London home through a traditional common stock space, and a group of men destroyed and ransacked the site.

“This horrifying experience made Victoria think about how she – and many women – feels when she’s traveling and renting a home. How would she feel comfortable renting her place again? Realized that the answer is to find out more about who is renting your property from which you rent and have a connection to this person through a private club.

The company is run by women, for women. I am excited about this idea. As a nervous traveler, security officer, and woman, Golightly is the travel solution I expected.

Golightly joins a new generation of apps and websites that make it easy for Millennials to travel safely and cheaply in an expensive and dangerous world.