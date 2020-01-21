Gong announces the tour This Is The Moment And Now Is The Time

Gong has announced that they will set out in the UK later this year.

The band recorded a total of 19 shows during the This Is The Moment and Now Is The Time tour, starting in Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on November 3 and ending with a performance at Chalk in Brighton on November 25.

Singer and guitarist Kavus Torabi says: “After ending 2019 by actually allowing The Paradiso to float in 2020, 2020 sees the shining vehicle of Gong game shows in Brazil and Japan, visits Chile for the first time and performs in fields in Europe, before returning to the UK for a headline tour.

“November 2020 will be the most extensive UK tour of this Gong chapter to date. We will carry out a compelling, comprehensive and transformative set that at least promises to influence the complete dissolution of the ego and the sense of self. “

Torabi is accompanied in the line-up by drummer Cheb Nettles, bass player Dave Sturt, guitar player Fabio Golfetti and Ian East on saxophone and flute.

Tickets for the tour are available at Event Horizon Live and See Tickets.

Gong released their latest studio album The Universe Also Collapses in 2019.

Gong: This Is The Moment And Now Is The Time UK tour

Nov 3: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov. 4: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

November 5: Reading Sub 89

Nov. 6: Harpenden Public Halls

Nov. 7: Birmingham Hare & Hounds

Nov. 8: Wigan Old Courts

Nov. 10: Manchester Gorilla

Nov. 11: Glasgow Oran Mor

Nov. 12: Newcastle Cluny

Nov. 13: York Crescent

Nov. 14: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Nov. 18: Southampton, 1865

Nov. 19: Colchester Arts Center

Nov. 20: Norwich Arts Center

Nov. 21: Stroud Sub Rooms

Nov. 22: Bristol Thekla

Nov. 23: Cardiff Earl Haig

Nov. 24: Exeter Phoenix

Nov. 25: Brighton Chalk