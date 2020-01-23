Gong Hyo Jin addresses and explains comments made to fans on past work

Gong Hyo Jin explained a comment she left on the Instagram account of a fan who recently caught people’s attention.

On January 22, a comment by Gong Hyo Jin began to circulate on online communities. An Instagram account shared a video clip of Gong Hyo Jin in the 2003 drama “Sang Doo! Let’s go to school, “with a brief summary of the scene. Gong Hyo Jin commented on the post, “Please. Can you stop bringing back my old dramas? I beg you, I beg you. The fan responded to the comment with: “Yes, actress Gong (nickname of Gong Hyo Jin). I will do that. Thank you.”

A screenshot of Gong Hyo Jin’s comment began to circulate on online communities and social media, and people began to wonder if Gong Hyo Jin’s request to a fan to stop publishing certain types of content was appropriate or not.

The actress addressed the situation and explained her comment in an Instagram post on January 23. She shared an audio clip of “Don’t Be Mad Anymore” from Solid (literal title) and wrote the following post:

I didn’t leave this comment with that kind of intent, but I’m sorry for the owner of this account and the many people who have been injured.

For me, each project I work on and each person who loves these projects are all precious. I just feel shy about my acting skills that were very missing from so long ago.

I hope there is no other misunderstanding on this subject. Don’t be mad anymore, please.

In response to his message, the owner of the Instagram account on which Gong Hyo Jin left a comment also mentioned the situation in the comments:

To my dear actress Gong!

First of all, I’m really sorry. You became the center of attention because of my story and things exploded, which was not something we both wanted, and I’m so upset and sorry that it could have hurt you a lot.

I understood the comment you sent me without any misunderstanding, and it made me think of supporting you in the future in a way that you would like more. The reason I temporarily stopped posting to my account was in the hope that I wouldn’t unknowingly cause a bigger misunderstanding.

I think there is something that other fans don’t understand, so I feel the need to say it. I have been a fan for a long time and I will continue to sincerely encourage Gong Hyo Jin until the day when she receives another grand prize for her 40th birthday, in 20 years.

Finally, I want to apologize for the controversy over my account and for causing concern for Gong Hyo Jin and other fans. Thank you for reading my long comment.

Source (1) (2) (3)

How do you feel in this article?