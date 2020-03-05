gong-myung-to-reportedly-leave-fantagio-+-company-responds

Gong Myung is claimed to leave Fantagio immediately after various many years.

On March five, an marketplace representative noted that the actor will be leaving Fantagio this month and is in talks to be part of Saram Entertainment.

In response to the stories, a source from Fantagio commented, “There is continue to time still left on Gong Myung’s deal, so there is nothing at all to say pertaining to Gong Myung’s upcoming activities at the moment.” Saram Leisure shared a identical reaction.

Gong Myung debuted as a member of Fantagio’s actor team 5URPRISE in 2013 together with Search engine optimisation Kang Joon, Kang Tae Oh, Lee Tae Hwan, and Yoo Il.

If he signs with Saram Enjoyment, he will be becoming a member of actors together with Lee Je Hoon, Honey Lee, Jo Jin Woong, Yoon Kye Sang, Girls’ Generation‘s Sooyoung, and far more.

Watch Gong Myung in his most recent drama “Melo is My Nature“:

