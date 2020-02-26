gong-yoo,-suzy,-kim-woo-bin,-sunmi,-and-much-more-donate-to-assist-coronavirus-avoidance

Stars are building contributions to help with the avoidance of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the selection of circumstances proceeds to enhance in South Korea.

On February 26, Sunmi posted a screenshot of her donation of 10 million received (around $8,200). She wrote, “I donated through the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association. You should also spend attention to the protection of the health-related workforce.”

Actor Ahn Jae Wook donated 20 million won (close to $16,400) to the Korean National Red Cross in Daegu. He said, “I donated in hopes that the coronavirus would not distribute any more in the location of Daegu. I hope that it will add to the Pink Cross’s speedy reaction to offering protection and quiet to quite a few anxious individuals.” His donation will be made use of to make and provide all-natural catastrophe aid provides in the Daegu location together with infectious condition avoidance products these types of as masks and hand sanitizer as properly as underwear, apparel, and personalized cleanliness merchandise for individuals in quarantine.

Park Hae Jin donated 500 disposable goggles and 1,000 masks to the personnel of MBC drama “Old College Intern” (literal title). The actor beforehand filmed a safety online video about proper methods in relation to COVID-19 and donated all of his look service fees and manufacturing expenditures.

Seoul’s Community Upper body of Korea introduced that Kim Woo Bin donated 100 million received (about $82,000) to be utilised in direction of coronavirus avoidance and socially disadvantaged homes. Kim Woo Bin claimed, “I lately saw regrettable tales on the news the place socially disadvantaged folks making use of social welfare amenities became contaminated with COVID-19. You should use this donation so that socially disadvantaged people who are dealing with fiscal hardship do not also come to be a lot more uncovered to the dangers of COVID-19.”

Lee Si Youthful donated 10 million won to the Wonderful Basis. Her donation will be used as the crisis fund for self-utilized single moms in the Daegu region. Daegu has the most number of contaminated sufferers in Korea and the financial state in this region has halted, creating it challenging for little company entrepreneurs to make a dwelling. The actress explained, “I desired to be even a very little bit of assist to a lot of people who are working with hardship owing to COVID-19. I hope that this will be sent to solitary-mom family members who are dealing with monetary issue in the Daegu location and I hope I can give even a very little bit of strength.”

Kim So Hyun donated 10 million received to the Hope Bridge Korea Catastrophe Reduction Association. A source from the organization explained to Star News, “Kim So Hyun donated hoping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” Her donation will be made use of to buy cleanliness materials and hand sanitizers.

Kim Jae Dong and his volunteer corporation donated ramen and kimchi to individuals possessing problem soon after the discontinuation of absolutely free meals, together with hand sanitizer to an business for the disabled.

A source from Kim Hye Eun’s agency stated, “On February 25, actress Kim Hye Eun donated 50 million received (around $41,000) to NGO Korea Foodstuff for the Hungry Worldwide (KFHI). Her donation to KFHI will be made use of to provide masks and everyday necessities for small children from minimal-income families related with nationwide children’s aid groups and group children’s facilities.” Kim Hye Eun included, “There are a lot of folks who weren’t ready to order masks because they were being busy with the requirements of life.”

B.I donated 100,000 masks to individuals getting difficulty getting COVID-19 prevention items. The masks will be distributed to individuals in have to have by B.I’s fan café. He stated, “I did not know at the time when I was employing and staying gifted masks, but enthusiasts were trying to safeguard me. I also want to give masks like how my admirers safeguarded me all this time.”

The Environmentally friendly Umbrella Children’s Foundation discovered that Kang Ho Dong donated 100 million won to be utilized toward little ones from low-revenue families. Kang Ho Dong explained, “I assume that children should be the first ones secured whenever and wherever an unexpected emergency situation occurs. I want to give so that young children can be prioritized in being protected this time as well. I sincerely hope for the day when kids can properly operate close to all over again.”

Suzy donated 100 million won to assistance reduced-revenue families. A source from her company advised Newsen, “Suzy gave 100 million gained to the NGO Excellent Neighbors.”

Joo Ji Hoon donated 50 million won to NGO Great Neighbors to be used in the direction of buying prevention provides for socially marginalized persons. The report stated that the actor asked his donation to be employed in giving masks and hand sanitizers to small children from minimal-profits families.

According to OSEN, Gong Yoo donated 100 million won to the Community Upper body of Korea under his genuine name Gong Ji Chul. The actor asked that his donation be utilized to assist quarantine authorities and health care workers and to avert the distribute of COVID-19 to low-income and socially deprived persons.

Shinhwa’s Kim Dong Wan gave 10 million won to the Daegu Group Upper body of Korea for prevention and problems reduction from COVID-19.

Park Bo Young’s agency BH Enjoyment described that the actress donated 50 million received to the Community Chest of Korea without informing her agency. Her donation will be made use of to assist professional medical workers, the aged, very low-profits, and socially deprived people.

Kim Hye Soo gave 100 million gained to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Relief Affiliation in hopes of helping recovery attempts of the regions weakened by the distribute of COVID-19.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo gave 30 million won (roughly $24,600) to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Relief Fund to guide those influenced by the distribute of COVID-19.

A supply from Artist Organization explained to Xportsnews, “Jung Woo Sung donated 100 million received to the Community Chest of Korea these days.” His donation will be applied to support young children, the elderly, lower-earnings family members, and healthcare staff members in need to have of prevention supplies.

Innovative Team, the company of Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, explained to Star These days, “It’s true that Hyeri donated 100 million won through Help you save the Youngsters.” Her donation will be applied to give emergency assist to children in Daegu as properly as daily necessities to youngsters from lower-income family members and young children currently being lifted by grandparents in Korea.

