Gonzaga basketball players respond to NCAA event cancellations

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, the NCAA announced the cancellation of both the women’s and men’s 2020 Division I basketball tournaments.

Both of those of Gonzaga’s teams ended up locks to take part, with all indicators pointing toward equally groups receiving to play in Spokane. Several student-athletes took to Twitter to convey their frustrations.

Duke College and the College of Kansas each dropped out of the NCAA match and suspended athletic journey indefinitely, soon after the NCAA determined to ban fans from attending basketball online games on Wednesday.

Graduate transfer senior issue guard Ryan Woolridge and senior guard Katie Campbell vented their frustrations, as perfectly:

So you telling me I transferred to not play in the match 😒

— Ryan Woolridge (@_CallMeSmoove) March 12, 2020

I know I could not have performed in it this 12 months. But this is sickening and I truly feel so awful for not only my teammates but each and every other group, and especially their seniors

— Katie Campbell (@kcampbell_3) March 12, 2020

