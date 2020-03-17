Gonzaga earning variations to offered campus expert services for the duration of coronavirus pandemic

March 17, 2020 11:39 AM

Zach Partitions

Posted: March 17, 2020 11:39 AM

Up to date: March 17, 2020 11:43 AM

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Clean. — To keep on being in alignment with new condition emergency declarations, Gonzaga University and Zag Dining declared modifications to readily available campus expert services on March 17.

Helpful quickly, all meals company on campus will be suspended with the exception of the COG, which will continue to provide meals on a to-go foundation.

Perspective this submit on Instagram

Zag Eating Update: We take pleasure in your knowing during these quickly changing periods and your aid as we work as a result of the group desires of our pupils, team and school. As of Tuesday, March 17th, we will be making some variations to our dining offerings on campus to align with the relaxation of the university. The COG eating corridor will carry on to present day-to-day food assistance, but minimal as TO-GO possibilities only. Starbucks and the Market inside The Hemmingson Heart will remain open up. Though hours of operation are subject matter to transform thanks to current events, these posted several hours are our hours of operation for this week. Again, we recognize your understanding and aid by way of these uncertain times and will continue to update the group with any alterations to this strategy. You should proceed to comply with us here for the latest updates and hrs of operation relocating ahead. You can also take a look at our web page, www.ZagDining.com, for far more information on how Sodexo is shielding our neighborhood by way of risk-free food stuff techniques, cleanliness specifications and policies. Please recall to observe social distancing and stay protected!

A write-up shared by Zag Dining (@zagdining) on Mar 17, 2020 at 8:22am PDT

The Marketplace and the Hemmingson Center Starbucks will remain open up.

Commencing March 18, the IT aid center will be open up to the Gonzaga Neighborhood seven days a week.

While remaining open up for pupils and faculty, the Foley Library will be closed to the standard community by March 20.

Library Hours & Setting up Access

Throughout March 16th by way of March 19th, the Foley Library will only be open to Gonzaga pupils, college, and employees. Our hrs for this 7 days are Mon – Fri, 8 am – 5 pm. College and workers will need to swipe their Zagcard to accessibility the making.

— Foley Center Library (@GonzagaLibrary) March 13, 2020

In line with even more restrictions on leisure facilities, the Rudolph Health Center announced its indefinite closure March 16.

Connected: Coronavirus Kindness: Gonzaga college student aids strangers make ends meet

Read: Gonzaga switching to on-line-only classes for the relaxation of Spring semester

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL Rights RESERVED. THIS Product May possibly NOT BE Posted, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.