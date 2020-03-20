Gonzaga receives rematch with Texas Tech following season Kispert ponders return

March 20, 2020 4:00 PM

Gonzaga will enjoy Texas Tech on a neutral web page in 2020-21 time

SPOKANE, Wash. – The 2019-2020 season finished unexpectedly and with question marks for the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs, but they’ve by now secured a rematch with the team that booted them out of very last year’s NCAA event.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Zags will engage in the Texas Tech Crimson Raiders on December 19th, 2020 in Phoenix. Texas Tech ended Gonzaga’s hope at yet another Ultimate Four overall look in 2019 with a 79-65 defeat in the Elite 8 spherical in Anaheim.

Resources: Texas Tech and Gonzaga will engage in a neutral website match in Phoenix on December 19th, 2020.

With Killian Tillie graduating, and several believing Filip Petrusev could exam the NBA draft waters extra properly this period, the Zags will rely on their returners towards the Pink Raiders. Drew Timme and Joel Ayayi will be the most seasoned and very likely to return, Corey Kispert is weighing his solutions.

He experienced this to say to his hometown newspaper, The Herald(Everett) on Thursday:

“Nothing is established in stone, I’m going to preserve all my options open up,” Kispert said. “I’m heading to get the job done with my coaches and family members to make the most effective choice for myself moving forward.”

Anton Watson is envisioned to be back from shoulder surgical procedure, Oumar Ballo really should be eligible to play just after being academically ineligible this time. Increase that to a their most effective recruiting course in record, and the Zags have a excellent prospect to get the program’s initially earn against Texas Tech. Currently, they are -3 all-time in opposition to the Purple Raiders.

