Gonzaga stays at No. 2 heading into initial sport of WCC Tournament

March 9, 2020 9:10 AM
Affiliated Push, Erin Robinson
Posted: March 9, 2020 9:10 AM
Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie hear to coach Mark Number of in the course of a timeout.
SPOKANE, Clean. — The Zags stayed at No. 2 in the AP Major 25 poll as they head into their 1st recreation of the West Coast Convention Match.
Kansas maintained its grip on the No. 1 rating, obtaining all 65 1st-location votes to continue to be at the prime for a 3rd straight week. The previous two months have occur as the unanimous selection ahead of Gonzaga and Dayton.
Florida State climbed three places to No. 4 following winning its very first Atlantic Coastline Conference regular-season title. This is FSU’s optimum position considering that sitting down at No. 2 in December 1972.
West Virginia and Butler had been the week’s new additions.
Michigan and Penn Condition fell out of the poll.
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Dayton
4. Florida St.
5. Baylor
6. San Diego St.
7. Creighton
8. Kentucky
9. Michigan St.
10. Duke
11. Villanova
12. Maryland
13. Oregon
14. BYU
15. Louisville
16. Seton Corridor
17. Virginia
18. Wisconsin
19. Ohio St.
20. Auburn
21. Illinois
22. Houston
22. West Virginia
24. Butler
25. Iowa
Gonzaga performs the University of San Francisco at 6 p.m. Monday in Las Vegas.
Connected: Gonzaga men’s basketball mentor Mark Handful of up for Naismith Coach of the Calendar year award
Associated: Gonzaga’s Tillie among 5 finalists for 2020 Karl Malone Award
Connected: Petrusev, Townsend named WCC gamers of the year
COPYRIGHT 2020THE Linked Push. ALL Rights RESERVED. THIS Product May NOT BE Revealed, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.