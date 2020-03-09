Gonzaga stays at No. 2 heading into initial sport of WCC Tournament

March 9, 2020 9:10 AM

Affiliated Push, Erin Robinson

Posted: March 9, 2020 9:10 AM

Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie hear to coach Mark Number of in the course of a timeout.

SPOKANE, Clean. — The Zags stayed at No. 2 in the AP Major 25 poll as they head into their 1st recreation of the West Coast Convention Match.

Kansas maintained its grip on the No. 1 rating, obtaining all 65 1st-location votes to continue to be at the prime for a 3rd straight week. The previous two months have occur as the unanimous selection ahead of Gonzaga and Dayton.

Florida State climbed three places to No. 4 following winning its very first Atlantic Coastline Conference regular-season title. This is FSU’s optimum position considering that sitting down at No. 2 in December 1972.

West Virginia and Butler had been the week’s new additions.

Michigan and Penn Condition fell out of the poll.

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Dayton

4. Florida St.

5. Baylor

6. San Diego St.

7. Creighton

8. Kentucky

9. Michigan St.

10. Duke

11. Villanova

12. Maryland

13. Oregon

14. BYU

15. Louisville

16. Seton Corridor

17. Virginia

18. Wisconsin

19. Ohio St.

20. Auburn

21. Illinois

22. Houston

22. West Virginia

24. Butler

25. Iowa

Gonzaga performs the University of San Francisco at 6 p.m. Monday in Las Vegas.

