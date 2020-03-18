Gonzaga stays at No. 2 in final AP Major 25 poll

March 18, 2020 9:43 AM

Gonzaga starters Filip Petrusev (3), Killian Tillie and Joel Ayayi (11) sensation really excellent about the sport towards Pacific.

SPOKANE, Clean. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball stayed at No. 2 in the last AP Prime 25 poll.

Kansas was the final No. 1. It is the fourth time considering that the inception of the men’s poll for the 1946-47 time that Kansas concluded on best, nevertheless generally there would even now be March Insanity to enjoy. The AP does not declare a national winner in the activity for the reason that of the event.

The last rankings had been based mostly on perform by way of March 11, when the outbreak of the coronavirus introduced the activity to a halt.

Gonzaga (31-2) finished next right after beating Saint Mary’s in the West Coastline Convention finals, a person of a handful of league tournaments that were being completed. But the Bulldogs will be remaining to speculate whether or not a different dominant crew from mentor Mark Several would have eventually delivered the college a nationwide championship.

