Gonzaga to close for rest of Spring semester, offer on the web-only courses

March 14, 2020 2:28 PM

Emily Oliver

Posted: March 14, 2020 2:28 PM

COPYRIGHT: 4 News NOWCOPYRIGHT: 4 News NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga College is shifting all programs to on the net for the remainder of the Spring semester, the university’s president introduced Saturday.

On Friday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all community educational institutions to be closed in the point out and limited things to do at general public and private schools and universities.

Inslee’s announcement arrived as President Trump declared the coronavirus a countrywide emergency.

BREAKING: @GonzagaU is heading on the net-only for the remainder of the spring semester.

Pupils at Gonzaga just received this e-mail. The school is however selecting if the campus will stay open to any extent for the duration of this time. pic.twitter.com/LwR9tZj6e0

— Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) March 14, 2020

In an e mail addressed to Gonzaga learners and family, President Thayne McCulloh said, “With this extra parameter imposed by the State, it is now distinct that we have no solution but to transfer to electronic/ distance supply of our classes when we resume the semester on March 23, and we will plan to produce courses in this manner through the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.”

You can head to Gonzaga’s site to discover additional.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL Rights RESERVED. THIS Product May NOT BE Revealed, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.