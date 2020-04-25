Gonzaga trio to try draft NBA draft

Guard Joel Ayayi became the third Gonzaga player to be announced for the 2020 NBA Draft. Like his teammates, he tests the water and is not guaranteed to leave the Bulldog.

“I’m entering the NBA draft, but my number one choice is to go back to Gonzaga. I love the coaches, the school and my teammates,” the redshirt sophomore said in a prepared statement released on Saturday.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty about what might happen during the NCAA next year, so getting into the draft gives me a little bit of time to assess that. I don’t hire an agent and work directly with Coach Few and Gu’s coaching staff to make the best decision before the NCAA departure date. Zag Up! “

Players can maintain their college eligibility by retiring on June 3.

Also on Saturday, NBA draft analyst Matt Babcock reported that 6-foot-11 sophomore forward Filip Petrusev would enter the draft without hiring an agent.

On Thursday, junior forward Corey Kispert said the same.

“It’s always been my dream to play in the NBA and going without an agent has allowed me to see where I stand,” Kispert posted on Twitter.

“If the reviews tell me I need to raise my game, I will definitely be back in Gonzaga and playing for Zag Nation.”

Ayayi, Petrusev and Kispert are key contributors for Gonzaga, who are 31-2 on the season and 15-1 in West Coast Conference play. The Bulldog will likely be a No 1 seed if the NCAA Tournament is played.

Petrusev is the WCC Player of the Year. He, Kispert and senior Killian Tillie were named to the All-WCC first team.

Petrusev led Gonzaga with 17.5 and 7.9 rebounds per game. Kispert finished second with 13.9 points per game and made 43.8 percent of his attempts from 3-point range. Ayayi averaged 10.6 points and added 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25 but may be postponed due to coronavirus infection.

-Remove Level Media