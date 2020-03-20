Gonzaga’s Petrusev named AP 3rd staff All-American

March 20, 2020 2:57 PM

Keith Osso

Posted: March 20, 2020 2:57 PM

Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev slams house two of high 15 details in opposition to Pacific.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev was named 3rd crew All-American by the Associated Push Friday. The sophomore is the 1st Zag underclassman to be named to just one of the a few AP All-American postseason groups in application history.

Petrusev was joined by Jordan Nwora (Louisville), Jared Butler (Baylor), Tre Jones (Duke) and Jalen Smith (Maryland) on the third crew. Dayton’s Obi Toppin is the lone unanimous very first-staff alternative. He was joined on the initial staff with Iowa’s Luka Garza, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.

Toppin gained very first-crew votes from the full 65-person media panel and is Dayton’s initial 1st-crew AP All-American immediately after averaging 20 details. 7. rebounds and capturing 63% in a breakout time that was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Petrusev was named the 2020 West Coast Meeting Participant of the 12 months. He turned the 1st underclassman to acquire the honor due to the fact 1981. He was named to the countrywide ballot for the John R. Wood Award, which is presented to the nation’s best participant. He is also a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Centre of the Year Award.

Petrusev averaged a workforce-higher 17.5 details for each video game, which rated 3rd in the West Coastline Meeting. He topped the league capturing 56.2 % from the area. The sophomore was second in the WCC grabbing 7.9 rebounds for each game. He was ninth blocking .9 shots just about every activity.

In conference play, Petrusev scored 18.5 points, although taking pictures 57.8 p.c from the field. This period, he experienced nine double-doubles this year, which ranked next in the WCC. The Belgrade, Serbia, native reached double-digit scoring in all but two game titles this season. He arrived at at the very least 20 points a group-significant 9 times in 2019-20, which includes a profession-high 31 details in a earn at Santa Clara.

Petrusev drew 7.7 fouls for each 40 minutes, which was the fourth-most in the country. His 238 cost-free-toss attempts rank as the fourth-most taken in the nation. Petrusev was named the WCC Player of the 7 days a few moments for the duration of the Zags’ 31-2 year.

Gonzaga Athletics