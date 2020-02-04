Goo Goo Dolls Announce North America Summer Tour

February 4 (UPI) – Goo Goo Dolls have announced a new North American summer tour awaiting special guests like Lifehouse and Forest Blakk.

The band starts on July 23 at the Idaho Center Amphitheater in Boise, Idaho.

Ticket sales start on Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with the exception of the concert on August 13 in Vienna (VA), which goes on sale on February 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

Goo Goo Dolls released their last album in September miracle pill which contained the singles “Miracle Pill” and “Fearless”.

The group also released a live concert video for “Autumn Leaves” on Tuesday, which was filmed at the Kalamazoo State Theater in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhLH33rprhk (/ embed)

Here’s the full list of dates for Goo Goo Dolls’ 2020 North America Summer Tour

July 23 – Boise, Idaho at the Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 26 – Portland, Ore., At the Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

July 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at the USANA Amphitheater

July 29 – Morrison, Colorado, at the Red Rocks Amphitheater

July 31 – Maryland Heights, Mo., at Saint Louis Music Park

August 1 – Lincoln, Neb., At the Pinewood Bowl Theater

August 3 – Kansas City, Mo., at the Starlight Theater

August 5 – Huber Heights, Ohio, at the Rose Music Center

August 6 – Indianapolis, Ind., At the amphitheater in White River State Park

August 7 – Chicago, Illinois at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island

August 9 – Sterling Heights, Michigan, at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

August 10 – Toronto, Canada, on the Budweiser stage

August 12 – Cleveland, Ohio, at the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 13 – Vienna, VA., At Wolf Trap

August 15 – Holmdel, N.J., at the PNC Bank Arts Center

August 16 – Syracuse, NY, at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

August 18 – Boston, Mass., At the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Gilford, N.H., in the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 21 – Darien Center, NY, at Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 22 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the TD Pavilion in the Man

August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY, at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 25 – Raleigh, N.C., at the Red Hat Amphitheater

August 26 – Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place

August 28 – Charlotte, N.C., at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

August 29 – Nashville, Tennessee, at the Ascend Amphitheater

August 30 – Atlanta, Georgia, at the Cadence Bank Amphitheater

September 1 – Houston, Texas, at the Smart Financial Center

September 2 – Irving, Texas, at the Toyota Music Factory Pavilion

September 5 – Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theater