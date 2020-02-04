Goo Goo Dolls Announce North America Summer Tour

February 4 (UPI) – Goo Goo Dolls have announced a new North American summer tour awaiting special guests like Lifehouse and Forest Blakk.
The band starts on July 23 at the Idaho Center Amphitheater in Boise, Idaho.
Ticket sales start on Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with the exception of the concert on August 13 in Vienna (VA), which goes on sale on February 22 at 10 a.m. local time.
Goo Goo Dolls released their last album in September miracle pill which contained the singles “Miracle Pill” and “Fearless”.
The group also released a live concert video for “Autumn Leaves” on Tuesday, which was filmed at the Kalamazoo State Theater in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhLH33rprhk (/ embed)
Here’s the full list of dates for Goo Goo Dolls’ 2020 North America Summer Tour
July 23 – Boise, Idaho at the Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 26 – Portland, Ore., At the Oregon Zoo Amphitheater
July 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at the USANA Amphitheater
July 29 – Morrison, Colorado, at the Red Rocks Amphitheater
July 31 – Maryland Heights, Mo., at Saint Louis Music Park
August 1 – Lincoln, Neb., At the Pinewood Bowl Theater
August 3 – Kansas City, Mo., at the Starlight Theater
August 5 – Huber Heights, Ohio, at the Rose Music Center
August 6 – Indianapolis, Ind., At the amphitheater in White River State Park
August 7 – Chicago, Illinois at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island
August 9 – Sterling Heights, Michigan, at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheater
August 10 – Toronto, Canada, on the Budweiser stage
August 12 – Cleveland, Ohio, at the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
August 13 – Vienna, VA., At Wolf Trap
August 15 – Holmdel, N.J., at the PNC Bank Arts Center
August 16 – Syracuse, NY, at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
August 18 – Boston, Mass., At the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
August 19 – Gilford, N.H., in the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 21 – Darien Center, NY, at Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 22 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the TD Pavilion in the Man
August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY, at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 25 – Raleigh, N.C., at the Red Hat Amphitheater
August 26 – Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place
August 28 – Charlotte, N.C., at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater
August 29 – Nashville, Tennessee, at the Ascend Amphitheater
August 30 – Atlanta, Georgia, at the Cadence Bank Amphitheater
September 1 – Houston, Texas, at the Smart Financial Center
September 2 – Irving, Texas, at the Toyota Music Factory Pavilion
September 5 – Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theater