Goo Goo Dolls announce tour

Goo Goo Dolls have announced a summer tour through North America. The series of dates starts in Boise, ID on July 23 and climax in Los Angeles on September 5. Full dates below.

Support comes from Lifehouse and Forest Blakk and tickets can be purchased from 10 am on 7 February.

“We put together a really exciting show with staples, new material and a few curveballs,” singer John Rzeznik tells Rolling Stone. “We can’t wait to see all of our friends and fans we’ve made over the years and hopefully make new friends this summer.”

The band also released a live performance video from Autumn Leaves, taken from last year’s Miracle Pill album and filmed in November at the Kalamazoo State Theater in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Last month, Goo Goo Dolls released a video for Lost, the fourth single picked from the album. The band’s British tour starts in Glasgow in two weeks.

February 19: Glasgow O2 Academy

February 21: Manchester Albert Hall

February 22: Leeds O2 Academy

February 24: Nottingham Rock City

February 25: Birmingham O2 Institute

27 February: London Roundhouse

July 23: Boise Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

July 26: Portland Oregon Zoo Amphitheater, OR

July 28: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

July 29: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheater, CO

July 31: Maryland Heights Saint Louis Music Park, MO

August 1: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Theater, NE

August 3: Kansas City Starlight Theater, MO

August 5: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH

August 6: Indianapolis The Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

August 7: Chicago untington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island, IL

August 9: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheater in Freedom Hill, MI

August 10: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

August 12: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion in Nautica, OH

August 13: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA

August 15: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

August 16: St. Joseph’s Syracuse Health Amphitheater in Lakeview, NY

August 18: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA

August 19: Gilford Bank or New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

August 21: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

August 22: Philadelphia TD Pavilion in Mann, PA

August 23: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

August 25: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

August 26: Jacksonville Daily’s Place, FL

August 28: Charlotte Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater, NC

August 29: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

August 30: Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheater in Chastain Park, GA

Sep 01: Houston Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, TX

September 2: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

September 5: Los Angeles The Greek Theater, CA.

(Credit: Goo Goo Dolls)