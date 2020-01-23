Goo Goo Dolls launch video for uplifting single Lost

Goo Goo Dolls have released a video for Lost, a thoroughly modern piece of pop-rock with a chorus that flies to heaven.

It is the fourth single from the band’s current album Miracle Pill and follows in the footsteps of earlier releases Miracle Pill, Money, Fame And Fortune and Indestructible.

“The song reminds me that we all make mistakes and sometimes lose the plot of our own stories,” says singer John Rzeznik. “We are distracted by the cheap, shiny, sights and sounds of a world in disorder, but in the end we find where we should be if we keep our eyes open for what really matters.”

Video director Joelle Grace Taylor says: “When I was asked to make the video for Lost, I wanted to film it from the perspective of a single character, Madolyn. For me, the song is about learning to trust yourself and embracing parts of you that may have been missed .

“I was inspired by my own past and the star of the video, Madolyn Ropell. The texts came very close to previous experiences with broken relationships, whether it was romantic / family / friends. By following Madolyn on her journey of self-discovery, I wanted to show that it is not easy to let yourself get lost, but it is worth it if you get total freedom to find yourself. “

She continues: “I hope viewers will make contact with the character in the video and be inspired to live a life without fear. It is not easy to change and grow; you will cry, you will laugh, you will will doubt yourself and love yourself and it “I am all worth it.”

Goo Goo Dolls start their UK tour on February 19 in Glasgow and complete the six-day series of shows at Roundhouse on February 27 in London. Full data below.

“I like to play the UK, the audience is great,” says Rzeznik. “We are always enjoying ourselves, so it is a pleasure to come back.”

Goo Goo Dolls 2020 UK Tour

February 19: Glasgow O2 Academy

February 21: Manchester Albert Hall

February 22: Leeds O2 Academy

February 24: Nottingham Rock City

February 25: Birmingham O2 Institute

27 February: London Roundhouse

