[good-footage-displays-batman-serenading-london-underground-travellers]

What would definitely cheer you up if it was really late and you experienced to wait around ages for the Night Tube to arrive.

Maybe another person singing?

What about a man dressed as Batman?

Maybe a passionate dance?

The persons of London ended up handled to all three on Saturday night (February 15)

A guy dressed in an impressively sensible Batman costume started accomplishing on the Central line platform of the Tube at Oxford Circus.

Just as you do.





We have established a Facebook group for persons who journey on London’s bus, rail, Underground, Overground and DLR solutions. We will continue to keep you informed about the newest information that impacts your each day commute to function, as well as at the weekend. We’ll also permit you know in advance if there are any roadworks, railworks or closures you should know about, or if there are any complications on the city’s tube network. Be part of the group listed here.

A group gathered about him as everyone waited for the up coming educate.

The Batman first starts dancing with a woman.

Then he goes all out and starts singing Hero by Enrique Inglesias.

What a charmer.

The performance is actually fairly amazing to be honest.

It would definitely brighten a vacation on the London Underground anyway.