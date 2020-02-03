Good goals: Why the UN Sustainable Development Goals make the world more sustainable

As creatives, we all strive for a greater purpose. Work that is interesting and useful, work that will survive us and work that will help other people in need. In a world full of complex challenges where we are still fighting poverty, gender inequality, disease and climate change – how do we know what to focus on to have an impact?

Four years ago we found an inspiring map that enables us and our customers to do good and work together on changes. The map included the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These goals became our blueprint for Isobar Good, Isobar’s global social impact initiative. The goals shaped how we help corporate clients integrate social impact into their business and brand strategies, and how we help nonprofits achieve greater impact through experience-based transformation.

In 2015, the 193 member states of the United Nations met in New York for the UN summit for sustainable development. Here they made history by making a commitment and committed to 17 goals to protect the planet, fight poverty and create equal opportunities for all. The goals go beyond a map that we and our customers must follow. They had a global conversation, sparked innovation, and put pressure on our leaders and our industry to drive change.

The United Nations was founded in 1945 and is a global organization of 193 countries committed to maintaining global peace and security. The SDGs or “global goals” formulated in 2015 are the foundation for a better and more sustainable future for everyone, regardless of where you were born. They highlight the global challenges we face as a society and set the key goals to be achieved by 2030 in 17 areas that will change our world.

The SDGs follow the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) adopted by the United Nations during the 2000 Millennium Declaration. The MDGs have become the core of the world’s poorest nations’ development efforts and have made tremendous progress in reducing poverty and disease. Lack of school and infrastructure – especially in Africa. These 8 goals were an incredibly successful predecessor of the 17 SDGs and are proof that the pursuit of a common goal can produce measures and results where it is most needed. Before their final agreement in 2015, the SDGs were formed as part of the largest consultation process with countries and civilians the United Nations and the world had ever seen.

A common cause

Setting global goals with engagement from 193 countries enables governments and organizations in those countries to work together and go in the same direction. The SDGs are a fantastic action plan that shows what is good for us as individuals, companies, industries and society. If we all work towards the same 17 areas of development, we are likely to have a greater impact. The SDGs have been phenomenally dynamic in the past five years and have put pressure on global leaders to take action.

CEOs of our largest brands are asked about their stance on sustainability, and their consumers and employees can make decisions based on their values ​​and views on social impacts. The goals increase our leaders’ positive peer pressure to band together, and skeptics underestimate the political and economic impact that our leaders can have forever when working toward a common cause.

In Australia, executives from the top government, utility, and finance agency recognized the need to help vulnerable people who have difficulty paying their electricity bills and the slippery propensity for financial hardship. They realized that people who cannot pay their water bills generally cannot pay their phone or electricity bills. Instead of these individual companies, some of which are competing for customers and launching industry-specific initiatives, they have joined forces to form important SDGs to create the Thriving Communities Partnership, a cross-industry collaboration to ensure that Australia’s most vulnerable companies can thrive in everyday life , Working with a holistic perspective has been incredibly successful for the communities and individuals they work with.

Working together forever

A common discussion about the goals creates a platform for collaboration, different perspectives and innovations. Initiatives to achieve the goals trigger a gathering of professionals, brands and industries that would normally not work together. This cross-fertilization of knowledge and ideas brings new and different opportunities to address the major social problems on which the SDGs are based. Isobar Good and the SDGs open a conversation with our partners to work with scientists, academics, foundations, technology companies and renowned brands on a common cause.

Due to their size and complexity, networking and the exchange of knowledge of such actors is essential in order to achieve the goals by 2030. The 169 sub-goals of the SDGs are interconnected and depend on the achievement of other development areas in order to be successful. We cannot achieve SDG No. 1 “No Poverty” without reaching the sub-goals of SDG No. 2 “Zero Hunger”. We are unable to “reduce inequalities” (No. 10) without “decent work and economic growth” (No. 8) and we cannot achieve any of the objectives without urgently taking action to combat climate change and its impacts (No. 13 “Climate Change”), which the United Nations regards as the greatest threat to global development.

Our recent work on family violence has led us to change the experience of women and children fleeing domestic violence in an animal shelter. Since we have worked with all actors in this area, from social workers, police, government agencies and religious institutions, we have given our agenda to the SDG. No. 5 “Gender Equality” with simultaneous results for education without poverty and quality. The common knowledge of these industry experts and the common results break through silos and reduce the duplication of work.

Five years after the UN Sustainable Development Summit, it is our job as marketers, creatives, technologists and designers to improve the goals and increase the impact on the global goals. We have unique competencies that we can and must offer to vulnerable communities and the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Agenda. As we do this, we can forge meaningful partnerships and a global community for good that will make a difference not only for our generation but also for future generations.

Kara Prosser,Global Director of Isobar Good at Isobar.

