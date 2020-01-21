Good Morning host confronts Piers Morgan over ‘pathetic’ Prince Harry

ITV Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid put Piers Morgan back in his place after he proclaimed the separation of Prince Harry from the royal family.

Prince Harry shared a touching speech on his decision to leave the UK at the Sentebale charity dinner in London on Sunday evening.

The subject had led the two presenters to a lively lively discussion, as Morgan’s co-host had finally had enough of his tirades Harry.

Reid began to praise the speech as charming and comforting before Morgan began to speak above her in a mocking tone.

“Charming and sincere about how he had no choice, literally had no choice but to abandon his country, his family, the military, and go live in Hollywood and do business with Netflix. He literally had no choice. “

I have had enough: Susanna Reid criticized her co-host Piers Morgan about Prince Harry’s decision to leave. Photo / Hello Britain

At this point, it broke.

“May I just point out that he said he was not going away,” said Reid.

“He’s not abandoning anyone. He didn’t take the decision lightly.”

“No. But he had a choice,” said Morgan. “Let’s be clear – Prince Harry had a choice. Do your duty like everyone else in the royal family, and get all the palaces and servants, or … ”

Reid gave Morgan a taste of his own medicine and started talking to him.

“Exactly. He has decided to abandon palaces, servants and royal funding and he wants to have a more peaceful life,” she added.

“And I don’t know why you should keep trying.”

Piers Morgan is not satisfied with Prince Harry’s decision to leave. Photo / AP

This prompted Morgan to change technique and speak in a baby voice.

“Oooh, poor Harry,” to which Reid replied, “Why do you have to act like this?

“Because he’s pathetic,” continued Morgan.

“It’s not pathetic, he made a decision,” she retorted.

“Let them do what they want and stop trying them.”

“Why can’t they decide [what they want to do],” she added before Morgan pushed her away, saying, “They can do what they want.”

Reid then said, “So let them do what they want and stop trying them!”

When Morgan later said that Harry and Meghan “kept barking,” Reid already had a ready answer.

“You never stop barking!” she said, raising her voice. “It’s so ironic, you’re so hypocritical.

“‘Me, me, me, it’s all about me,’ and you have a date with Prince Harry. You have a try with him all the time.”

.